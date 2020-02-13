Riot Blockchain Engages Gateway to Lead Investor Relations Program

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency miner that focuses on bitcoin, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.

Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Founded in 1999, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach. The firm is also specifically experienced in helping technology companies access and effectively navigate the U.S. capital markets.

Gateway will work closely with Riot management to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program. Gateway will also assist in organizing non-deal roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences (including the Gateway Conference) for Riot management over the upcoming months.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gatewayir.com.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) specializes in cryptocurrency mining. The Company's operational focus consists of mining bitcoin. Riot also holds non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's mining facility is located in Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.RiotBlockchain.com.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Riot Blockchain, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.riotblockchain.com

