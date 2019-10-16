Riot Games Celebrates League of Legends' 10 Year Anniversary

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Games today kicked off the League of Legends 10-Year Celebration with a special 10th Anniversary Edition of Riot Pls. The stream, which took place at 2AM BST (available to re-watch at: (www.leagueoflegends.com) announced a raft of new projects that significantly expand the League of Legends (LoL) IP and define the future of Riot Games as a fully player focussed multi-game, multi-genre developer and publisher.

The European Celebration has only just begun, kicking off with a deeper dive into some of the newly announced projects happening today during 'League 10-Year: Live from Europe', a livestream from ExCeL London at 7:30PM BST. For more information, please visit: celebrate.leagueoflegends.com

Here's a run-down of what was announced this morning during the 10th Anniversary Riot Pls:

League of Legends

LoL is introducing a new champion to the Rift, Senna. Originally one of the many souls trapped in Thresh's lantern and a fan favorite since her introduction in Lucian's story, Senna is the newest support to join LoL's roster of more than 140 champions and will uniquely embody a marksman-like playstyle. She will hit the Public Beta Environment on October 29th and live servers on November 10th.

Starting October 22nd on the Public Beta Environment, players will bear witness to the biggest changes to Summoner's Rift in years with Rise of the Elements, a series of preseason gameplay changes built on one of the game's most dynamic features, the Elemental Drakes. Live server players will explore these preseason features on November 20th.

For the first time in four years, LoL will bring back Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) with full champion select, a popular, chaotically fun, limited-time game mode. Additionally, all Riot products will begin gradually supporting Arabic language. And Riot will release a series of nine albums featuring music from each season of LoL on preferred streaming music platforms on October 16th.

Finally, as a thank you to all players who've set foot on the Rift, for 10 days starting October 17th, all players with accounts made prior to October 16th at 2AM BST will receive an in-game gift every day they log in and play a game, in the lead up to the actual LoL anniversary date of October 27th.

For more information, visit www.leagueoflegends.com Twitter: @leagueoflegends

Teamfight Tactics Mobile and Rise of the Elements

Riot's popular autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, is coming to mobile in Q1 2020 with pre-registration on the Google Play Store starting on October 16th. TFT is an eight person free-for-all strategy game where players strategize with LoL champions and items to defeat the seven other players in each match.

To utilize the wide breadth of lore, champions, and thematics in the LoL universe, TFT on both PC and mobile will release new sets of champions and abilities every three to four months. The second set to launch in TFT for PC will be called Rise of the Elements and will feature content themed around the elementals, giving players opportunities to create new and interesting strategies with other, not-yet-seen, characters and items. Rise of the Elements will be released on November 5th in the LoL client.

For more information and to sign up for updates visit teamfighttactics.leagueoflegends.com, Twitter: @TFT

Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra (LoR) is a free-to-play strategy card game set in the world of LoL. LoR features cards based on the iconic champions of LoL, as well as new characters and allies hailing from the regions of Runeterra, each with their own style and strategic advantage. LoR's gameplay is built around dynamic, alternating combat that demands players use their skill, creativity, and cleverness to succeed. LoR offers players multiple options to acquire cards, including both robust free-to-play options and the ability to directly purchase any card with either earned or paid currency.

LoR will be fully launched in 2020 for PC and mobile and is now open for pre-registration.

For more information, visit www.playruneterra.com, Twitter: @legendsofruneterra



League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a new 5v5 MOBA for mobile and console. It features much of the same gameplay as LoL on PC, adapted for new platforms. Wild Rift has a new twin-stick control scheme and a rebuilt Rift designed for 15-18 minute games. Wild Rift is not a port of LoL on PC -- it is a new game built from scratch to ensure it is a polished, legitimate LoL experience that's worth players' time.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will launch on mobile in 2020, and pre-registration on the Google Play Store is now available.

For more information, visit https://wildrift.leagueoflegends.com, Twitter: @wildrift

Arcane

Riot Games' Arcane is a League of Legends animated series developed and produced by Riot Games releasing in 2020. Set in utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions—and the power that will tear them apart.

Project A

Riot Games is developing a stylish, competitive, character-based tactical shooter for PC, temporarily codenamed Project A. The game is set on a beautiful near-future Earth and has a lethal cast of characters, each with unique abilities that create tactical opportunities for their gunplay to shine. More information to be revealed in 2020.

Project L

Project L is a temporary codename for a fighting game set in the LoL Universe. The game is in early stage development, and no additional details are available at this time.

Project F

Project F is a temporary codename for a very early development project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends.

League of Legends Origins

League of Legends Origins is a feature-length documentary by Academy Award-nominated documentarian Leslie Iwerks. In it, Iwerks explores the rise of LoL and the community that made LoL one of the most-played PC games in history and fastest growing sports in the world. Told by the fans who love LoL and the visionaries who built it, Iwerks captures the highs and lows of making a global phenomenon, from the early days of development through the 2017 World Championship in the Beijing National Stadium. League of Legends Origins is available now on Netflix and many streaming video on demand platforms.



Karma (Riot Games Social Impact)

Riot is proud to announce the formation of The Riot Games Social Impact Fund, a non-profit engine to power continued global social impact. Riot's Karma program has already donated more than $4 million to charities around the world, including many charitable causes selected by LoL players. Dawnbringer Karma will be the first LoL skin in which all proceeds will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

For more information, visit www.riotgames.com, Twitter: @riotgames

League of Legends Esports Manager

League of Legends Esports Manager is a team management game currently in development that will allow fans to assemble a world-class League of Legends esports teams as a team manager, signing players to contracts, and more. LoL Esports Manager is designed to expand the esports ecosystem and will invest in its longevity by sharing revenue generated from the game with the featured pro teams. The game will first launch in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) region next year with the intent to eventually expand to other regional leagues.

For more information, visit www.lolesports.com, Twitter: @Lolesports

Note: All launch timing is subject to change and may vary across global regions.

Assets

For assets, please visit: www.riot-assets.com

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, and more.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility."

