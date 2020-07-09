Riot Games CTO Mike Seavers Joins AppOnboard as CEO to Radically Simplify Game Development

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppOnboard , the leading no-code game design and development platform, today announced it has named Mike Seavers its new Chief Executive Officer. CEO and co-founder Jonathan Zweig recruited Seavers for the company's global expansion and will work alongside him as President of AppOnboard moving forward. In his new role, Seavers will oversee day-to-day operations and set the product vision for AppOnboard, including its two core products: Buildbox, a no-code gaming engine that enables anyone to build and publish 2D and 3D mobile games; and Studio, a no-code design software for creating interactive mobile experiences. To date, over 1 billion people worldwide have played games and apps created on AppOnboard software.

Seavers joins AppOnboard after a long, successful career at Riot Games, most recently as Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure, Seavers helped the company scale from its early success with the popular game League of Legends to become a multi-game, global game developer and publisher and led 1000-plus employees globally as head of the technology and production departments.

A 25-year veteran of the engineering, product, and project management industries, Seavers believes that removing the barriers to game development will allow anyone to create and publish their own video games, transforming the entire industry.

"I know firsthand how difficult it is to create video games. One of the main problems is that there's a lack of simple tools for designers, artists, and creatives to be fully empowered," said Mike Seavers, CEO of AppOnboard. "AppOnboard can make game development accessible to everyone with an idea and fulfill the promise where imagination is all you need to create a video game."

Regarding Seavers's appointment as CEO, AppOnboard co-founder Jonathan Zweig stated, "As AppOnboard grew, we wanted to bring in a proven industry leader to scale our business. Seavers has a wealth of knowledge and experience that few others can match, so we were thrilled that he shared our vision for the company and look forward to working together to enable the future of no-code game development."

AppOnboard's flagship product Buildbox gives creators and anyone with an imagination the ability to bring games to life without writing a single line of code. This year alone, more than 1 million new projects were created on Buildbox. The Buildbox community launches over 1,000 new games on the Apple App Store and Google Play every month, many of them reaching the top charts and amassing millions of users.

While video games are a $120 billion industry, less than one percent of the world's population knows how to code. With its suite of no-code mobile game development software, AppOnboard is making game design intuitive and simple for a new generation and empowering people around the world to make their own video games.

Seavers added, "The next big hit doesn't have to come from a AAA studio with a multi-million dollar budget and a 5-7 year production schedule. Today's gamers are much more diverse and react in real time to new trends and movements, so we want to give creators a robust set of tools to quickly and efficiently launch and iterate on new ideas without the usual technical barriers."

About AppOnboard

AppOnboard, the leading no-code platform for building interactive mobile app experiences, empowers the Maker Generation with #NoCode mobile app design and development software and tools to bring ideas to life. AppOnboard's no-code suite of software and tools, including AppOnboard Studio and Buildbox, unlock the creativity in all of us by removing the traditional technical hurdles associated with mobile app development and reversing industry trends that restrict new ideas and mobile app experiences from coming to life and reaching the app stores.

AppOnboard has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and London and has raised $34M to fuel global growth and accelerate the no-code movement on mobile. AppOnboard is venture-backed by London Venture Partners, Korea Investment Partners, Troy Capital Partners, MTGx, Manta Ray, Runa Capital, and several key gaming executives globally.

