Riot Games Treasury Team Wins TMI Award, Using ICD

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The treasury team at Riot Games received a 2022 TMI Corporate Recognition Award for Technology Innovation, streamlining their cash and investment processes, using ICD, an independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments.

"With ICD, the quick execution has freed up a lot of our time, as has the interface which allows for fast research of MMFs. Being a lean team, time is our most valuable resource. We have freed up more time to spend on cash forecasting, liquidity planning and investment portfolio analysis," explains Philip Giron, Riot Games Treasury Manager in the recent TMI article, "Game On! Combining a TMS and Investment Portal for Maximum Benefit."

Winning in the category of Best TMS Implementation, Riot Games implemented the Kyriba treasury management system and ICD Portal.

"We are thrilled for the team at Riot Games, whose deft application of technology has resulted in the speed and efficiencies they were looking for to manage their cash and investments in support of their business," says ICD Co-Founder and Managing Director Jeffrey Jellison.

Launched nearly two decades ago, the TMI Awards showcase the innovation and best-in-class treasury practices from corporate treasury organizations across the globe.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. We also provide extraordinary, expert service through our Global Trade Desk. For more information about ICD, contact [email protected] or visit icdportal.com.

