Riot Hospitality Group Unveils Scottsdale's First Fine Dining Supper Club

Shiv Supper Club Sets the Stage for Bold New Culinary Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Hospitality Group announces it will open Scottsdale's first and only fine dining supper club in early 2025. Located in Old Town at 7373 E Camelback Rd, Shiv Supper Club will set the stage for a bold new experience, where culinary artistry meets immersive entertainment.

Shiv interior rendering Shiv exterior rendering

Named after the culinary instrument crafted to perfection, Shiv is the first upscale supper club to open in Arizona. The 13,869-square-foot venue exudes modern elegance, natural charm and a little temptation with its dramatic lighting, cascading greenery and sculptural accents. The new concept will not only redefine the Valley's social scene, it will set a new standard in the culinary industry nationwide.

"We created Shiv Supper Club to be a fully immersive experience inspired by the world's most renowned dining destinations," said Ryan Hibbert, CEO of Riot Hospitality Group. "From the creativity behind the menu to the energy of the venue, every element has been perfectly crafted to excite every guest, and Shiv elevates the standard for fine dining in Scottsdale."

The menu at Shiv will offer an exceptional culinary journey, blending luxurious ingredients with imaginative presentations. It was developed by Riot Hospitality Group's Culinary Director Dustin Cooke, of award-winning Hand Cut Chophouse and Farm & Craft, in collaboration with notable Restaurateur and Chef Jeff Mahin, the culinary genius behind the Michelin-starred Fat Duck in England, the former L2O in Chicago, Nobu and the Culinary Partner of Lettuce Entertain You.

Shiv's Truffle Butter Bread Service is a must-try to commence the dining experience as it's served tableside with fresh truffles hand shaved into a house-made compound butter. Guests can choose from a variety of chilled seafood towers, irresistible starters, and multiple caviar offerings including a signature caviar dome that will incorporate fresh lobster with house baked brioche toast and decadent lobster butter that blows away any traditional caviar service. Expertly crafted entrees include the Scallop Crudo with delicate sashimi grade sliced scallop, citrus buttermilk cream, and Aleppo spiced strawberry jus, and the Smoke Show Chowder made with Halibut in a lemon chowder broth. A selection of Charcoal-Fired Prime Steaks, including a show-stopping Colossal Tomahawk presented tableside, are perfect for steak aficionados. Shiv's cocktail program features bespoke drinks designed to captivate the senses. From distinctive martinis to signature cocktails, each creation is thoughtfully selected to enhance the experience, while a perfectly designed wine list ensures there's something to celebrate every occasion.

When it comes to music, Shiv takes entertainment to the next level. Every night, the stage will come alive with uniquely composed covers and remixes to contemporary house music, pop, and much more. The venue features cutting-edge sound and engaging technology that will consume every guest throughout the restaurant. There is nowhere else guests can experience entertainment quite like this.

As the evening unfolds, guests will discover a concept within the Supper Club where the party takes a decadent detour – introducing the Dessert Room by Shiv. Combining jaw-dropping desserts, bubbly champagne, and more elevated entertainment, the Dessert Room delivers a very sophisticated late-night vibe that is sure to be unforgettable. This sweet escape will provide everyone the perfect reason to book a VIP reservation to Shiv.

At Shiv, every night is a feast for the senses and a vibe worth repeating. It's dinner, drinks, and entertainment-amplified. It's a world of its own. For more information about Shiv Supper Club, visit https://shivsupperclub.com/ or follow along on social media at @shivsupperclub. Details regarding the job fair and hiring will be announced soon.

Media Contact:

Robyn Patterson

480-242-8001

[email protected]

SOURCE Riot Hospitality Group