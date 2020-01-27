RIP Medical Debt Announces the Appointment of Allison Sesso as Executive Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RIP Medical Debt is pleased to announce that Allison Sesso is joining the national nonprofit as its new Executive Director. Allison leaves the Human Services Council of New York after six years as its Executive Director.

RIP is a 501(c)(3) that uses donated funds to purchase portfolios of bundled medical debt on the secondary debt market for pennies on the dollar. It buys accounts for those most in need and least able to pay and then forgives them – reporting the debts as paid-in-full. In December of 2019, RIP announced that since 2014 it has officially relieved one billion dollars of medical debt for struggling Americans. To date RIP has helped over a million families by putting their medical debts to rest.

"We are all very excited to have Allison take over as Executive Director of RIP Medical Debt," shares Ted Sann, interim Executive Director and RIP board member. "Her great management skills will truly enhance our mission to help millions of Americans struggling with medical debt."

"I am excited to join the RIP Medical Debt team and bring my talent and expertise to the table," says Allison. "I look forward to advancing this groundbreaking mission addressing economic instability stemming from a broken health care system."

Allison's responsibilities at RIP will include operations, strategic development and communications.

During her tenure with HSC, an association of 170 nonprofits which deliver 90% of NYC's human services, Allison Sesso led successful efforts to streamline the relationship between the government and nonprofits. In 2017 Allison championed the "Sustain Our Sanctuary" campaign, which successfully drove over $300 million worth of investments into human services contracts – addressing a critical nonprofit fiscal crisis.

Allison has also cultivated an expertise on matters of health care. She served on the New York State Department of Health's Social Determinants (SDH) and Community Based Organizations (CBO) subcommittee, which worked to integrate community nonprofits into Medicaid's managed care. She also headed a commission of experts which created a highly anticipated report on the social determinants of health and value-based payment structures titled, Integrating Health and Human Services: A Blueprint for Partnership and Action. For more info: https://humanservicescouncil.org/employee/allison-sesso/

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt across America. It works with individual donors, philanthropists and organizations to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar to provide financial relief for those most burdened by medical bills. Founded in 2014 by two former collections industry executives, Craig Antico & Jerry Ashton, RIP rose to national prominence on an episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver in which RIP facilitated the abolishment of $15M in medical debt. To learn more visit: www.ripmedicaldebt.org

