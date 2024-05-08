Ripl Efek Revolutionizes the Laundry Industry, Launches Patented Detergent Dispenser/Solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripl Efek is on a mission to transform the laundry industry first with a revolutionary eco and skin-friendly formula along with a patented laundry detergent dispenser/system that's focused on reducing carbon footprints globally.

Ripl Efek's focus is to revolutionize not only how we operate in our daily lives (doing laundry, cleaning countertops, etc.) but also how that impacts the environment and world in general. Additionally, blending laundry with the beauty industry to create something new.

From developing a proprietary laundry detergent dispenser made of stainless steel and process where from start to finish products never touch plastic and are recyclable in the end: These are the things that drive the company in the future.

And what makes Ripl Efek special is the company's focus on details across the board, including refillable laundry detergent containers made of recyclable aluminum, and so much more. The days of clunky plastic containers with laundry detergent that you want to hide are over.

Ripl Efek has plans to launch a suite of products for both retail and wholesale customers with the goal of making a difference on a large scale and will be announcing new products soon.

Additionally, Ripl Efek is excited to announce a partnership with CleanHub aimed at creating more awareness around waste management, including reducing the use of plastic on land which will ultimately improve our seas around the world.

About Ripl Efek:

Ripl Efek is a company that's focused on taking a human-centric approach to making the world a better place ranging from launching innovative products that change the game to providing educational solutions that inspire people to make a difference.

