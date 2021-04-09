Ripley Launches New Miller® Fiber Optic Prep Tool Kits

CROMWELL, Conn., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley Tools is proud to announce the new Miller® MA03 Advanced Fiber Optic Preparation Kits, packed with the latest and most trusted Miller® tools and essential for any fiber cable technician. The professional-grade, heavy-duty kits are available with either a convenient hands-free tool pouch or a durable molded case with precision cut EVA foam to keep fiber tools organized and protected. Inside are award-winning, patent-pending Miller® tools, including the ACS+ Slitter for Armored Cable, MB04 FTTX Drop Cable Slitter, and the MSAT® 16 Mid-Span Access Tool with 16 unique cable diameter settings. The preparation kits would not be complete without a pair of precision Miller® fiber strippers, the KS-1 Kevlar® Shears, a compact FTS Buffer Tube Scorer, and a CA Series Cable Grip Tool.

The customized Miller® storage pouch is a must for the professional with its durable 1680D high-density oxford fabric construction for added wear and water resistance. With 13 dedicated pockets and a large internal space, there's room to keep all the essential Miller® tools and more. It features an ergonomic carry handle and a removable long adjustable strap that doubles as a shoulder or waist strap for hands-free use. The zippered lid keeps tools protected from debris, and a heavy-duty snap keeps the top open for quick access.

For the technicians that prefer a hard-sided tool case, the new double-walled molded case is a durable and lightweight option. Its EVA foam inserts are cut to fit each of the included Miller® products, protecting the precision tools from damage and saving time looking for tools. Robust, snap-fit latches keep the kit securely closed, and the molded ergonomic handle fits comfortably in either hand.

For decades, Ripley Tools has collaborated with cable manufacturers and professional installers to design and manufacture some of the industry's most trusted tools under the Miller® brand name. "Ripley has been a leading provider of custom kits to telecom operator and power utility professionals for decades," says John Jutila, CEO Ripley Tools. Jutila adds, "With advice from our current customers, we tailored a quality Miller tool assortment and custom-built case to offer to all optical cable technicians at a competitive price as a standardized field kit covering a wide variety of installation applications."

The Miller® MA03 Advanced Fiber Optic Tool Kits are just two of the many solutions launched by Ripley Labs, the global research development and innovation center at Ripley Tools. Visit www.ripley-tools.com for more information on the MA03 kits and other Ripley products.

Since 1936, Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing, and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading U.S. manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom, and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®, and ODM®.

For more information, contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll-free in USA 800-528-8665), or email [email protected]. Ripley products and authorized distributors are available online at www.ripley-tools.com . Press contact: Karen Verosky, [email protected]

