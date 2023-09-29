Ripley PR named Agency of the Year by Prestige Awards

Tennessee-based global public relations agency takes the Southeast USA honors for 2023-2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, the leading global public relations agency specializing in franchising, skilled trades and B2B technology, has been named the PR Agency of the Year in the Southeast United States by the Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards for 2023-2024.

"We strive to level up each year, and we're delighted to have been chosen during our 10th anniversary as the Southeast's PR agency of the year by an association that truly values small and mid-sized businesses," said Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley. "We're proud of the fact that Ripley PR demonstrates the ideals that the Prestige Awards judges consider when making their decision. Our clients continue to find the value in the results Ripley PR's dedicated team of professionals delivers."

The Prestige Awards recognize small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. Companies are shortlisted by the Prestige Award judges and asked to support their nomination by providing evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients and information on previous accreditation and recognition. Nominated companies also highlight the most outstanding parts of their businesses.

The judging panel based their decisions by reviewing a nominee's service excellence, quality of the product or service provided, their innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, and consistency in performance. The winners are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

The Southeast United States winners are featured in a celebratory issue of Prestige Awards magazine published this month.

Ripley PR is a woman-owned full-service communications agency specializing in home service and building trades, franchising, B2B technology and manufacturing public relations. Ripley founded the agency in 2013 and is currently celebrating 10 years of business.

"We aren't your typical PR agency," Ripley said. "Ripley PR wants to be an indispensable, value-driven partner to our clients and not just another vendor. We make it a priority to develop a relationship with our clients so we can build their brand together as a team. We celebrate our clients' victories as we would our own."

Ripley PR offers its clients strategic communications services, including crisis and reputation management, communications strategies, media relations and strategic planning. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish a positive reputation and capture the attention of the news and trade media covering their industries.

