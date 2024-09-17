Ripley PR ranks among top 5 PR agencies for franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's esteemed list

This is the seventh consecutive year the Tennessee-based global public relations agency has been ranked and moves up from No. 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in franchising, skilled trades, manufacturing and B2B technology, has been named one of the nation's best PR agencies for franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of the Top Franchise Suppliers for the seventh year in a row.

The PR agency's rise to No. 5 this year from No. 6 in 2023 shows Ripley PR's commitment to providing world-class service and results to growth-focused brands in the franchising industry.

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, a record 1,100-plus franchise brands participated, telling Entrepreneur which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"The suppliers on our list passed the most important test of all: They were recommended by their clients!" said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We love surveying franchisors and asking their opinions on suppliers, because we know they're eager to praise the suppliers who make a true difference in their business. And that knowledge helps everyone."

Ripley PR, a woman-owned full-service communications agency, was founded by CEO Heather Ripley in 2013, and specializes in franchising with an added focus on the home service, B2B technology, construction, and manufacturing industries.

"We're in great company every year on this list, and it's fulfilling to be recognized for our clients' satisfaction in our work and the results we have provided," Ripley said. "Each team member at Ripley PR strives to be more than another vendor to our clients, and we're honored that our clients see us as a valued partner and extension of their teams. Our continued presence on such a respected list demonstrates the effectiveness of our team's efforts to advance the visibility of our franchise clients so they can attract new franchise owners and grow into new territories."

Ripley PR, which was recently named to the Newsweek list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024, offers its franchise clients strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies with a focus on franchise development. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps its franchise clients build brand awareness and a positive reputation to drive franchise development, while also garnering local media coverage for individual franchise owners.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was named one of America's Best PR Agencies by Forbes Magazine in 2021 and was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024. The agency has also earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for seven consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

