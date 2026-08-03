Ripley PR wins silver at inaugural 2026 TITAN American Business Awards

'From Outsider to Industry Voice: Reins' Market Breakthrough' recognized as Outstanding PR Campaign for introducing equity solutions-innovator to the skilled trades and home service industry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR has been named a silver winner in the TITAN American Business Awards' Outstanding PR Campaign category for its work with Reins, a fast-growing startup offering alternative equity solutions.

Members of the Ripley PR and Reins teams connect at the 2025 Nexstar Super Meeting in Aurora, Colorado. Below, from left, Amanda Greever, Grayson Shockley and Casey Beaman represent part of the Ripley PR team whose work on the Reins campaign earned a silver TITAN American Business Award.

"The home service industry is historically skeptical of vendors new to the market, so Ripley PR's strategy for Reins centered on establishing co-founder and CEO Chris Buttenham as a trusted expert and leveraging his background in a family-owned field service business," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "By establishing Buttenham's credibility within the home service space, Reins was able to accelerate acceptance and growth within the industry and educate business owners on alternative equity solutions such as phantom stock and profit sharing, key employee retention tools and effective succession planning strategies."

"Ripley PR has become a true partner to Reins," said Buttenham. "Their deep understanding of the unique perspectives in skilled trades has helped me to establish Reins as a leader in alternative equity incentives to help retain key employees within the home services market and position owners for successful exits."

Ripley PR brings expertise to companies operating in the home service and building trades industries following more than a decade of providing services across a spectrum of verticals, including skilled trades, B2B technology, manufacturing, franchising and B2B professional services.

"Like Chris, I was raised in a family of the trades," said Ripley. "The Ripley team takes pride in our deep understanding of skilled trades and independently owned businesses, and this award reflects the strength of our work on behalf of this industry and the strategic focus we bring to all of our clients every day."

"With this announcement, these winners become part of the first chapter of the TITAN American Business Awards," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "They have shown what distinguished enterprise looks like in practice: decisive leadership, disciplined execution and results that create meaningful value. To every honoree, this title recognizes successful achievement and the standard you have set for your teams, clients, industries and those who will follow."

The Outstanding PR Campaign award is not Ripley's first TITAN recognition. In 2024, the company's CEO was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

For more information about Ripley PR, please visit ripleypr.com.

More information about the TITAN Awards program and a complete list of winners is available at titanamericanbusinessawards.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Top PR Agencies (2024), by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies with more than 110 offices and approximately 2,000 communications professionals across 45 countries on six continents. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Ripley PR