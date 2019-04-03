Ripley Publishing Releases Its 100 Best
ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A century has passed since Robert Ripley first coined the popular phrase "Believe It or Not!" and to celebrate, Ripley's is releasing a special collection of its best 100 BIONS–Believe It Or Not Stories.
Gathered by a team of editors, researchers and historians, Ripley's Believe It or Not! 100 Best BIONS includes behind-the-scenes details, expanded content and iconic cartoons from the Ripley archives. Read about the seven sisters with a combined 49 feet of hair, the sea turtle that saved a woman's life or the towering tale of Robert Wadlow – the tallest man to ever to walk the Earth!
Divided into easy-to-find sections like People, Animals and World, 100 Best BIONS also includes an Exhibits chapter which features some of the most remarkable artifacts on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditoriums. Colorful images accompany detailed accounts of how each piece was acquired by Ripley's, including fruitful fertility statues, Mars meteorites, genuine vampire killing kits, the world's longest fingernails and even a piece of cake from the royal wedding of Charles and Diana.
100 Best BIONS will be available at all major booksellers, as well as online through Amazon.com starting April 10.
For more information on all Ripley Publishing titles, visit www.Ripleys.com/Books.
