Ripley Tools Merges ODM® Into Global Brand of Choice Miller®

CROMWELL, Conn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley Tools, the leading manufacturer of infrastructure cable preparation and testing tools, has announced the merging of their ODM® and Miller® brands. After acquiring Optical Design Manufacturing Inc. in 2017, Ripley Tools expanded its product offering to include fiber optic-testing equipment under the ODM® brand. With best-sellers such as the ODM® RP 560 Optical Power Meter and the award-winning ODM® VIS 500 Fiber Inspection Scope, the ODM® brand quickly became a favorite for innovative, user-friendly optical test and inspection equipment.

New Miller Fiber Test and Inspection Equipment

For decades, Ripley Tools has collaborated with cable manufacturers and professional installers to design and manufacture some of the industry's most trusted tools under the Miller® brand name. With the merge of the ODM® brand and the cohesion of the two product lines, Ripley Tools hopes to establish an even stronger global brand within the market, upholding their place as the go-to brand for all things fiber and cable preparation. The rebranded tools will feature the iconic Miller® yellow that is present in the toolkits of installers and technicians across the world, while still maintaining the advanced software and superior technical support that was at the heart of ODM®.

"Even though ODM is well-known among Fiber-to-the-Home and cellular antenna installers, we are rebranding the product line under the iconic Miller name, which remains the top brand worldwide among professional optical fiber and cable installation technicians," said John Jutila, President and CEO of Ripley Tools. "As we continue to grow through acquisitions and partnerships, we will constantly re-evaluate our brands to simplify our portfolio and make it easier for customers to choose among our full line of manufactured products," Jutila adds.

All new ODM® products will now be launched under the Miller® brand in 2021, and existing products will be transitioned over the next nine months.

Since 1936, Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing, and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading U.S. manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom, and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®, and ODM®.

For more information, contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll-free in U.S. 800-528-8665), or email [email protected]. Ripley products and authorized distributors are available online at www.ripley-tools.com.

