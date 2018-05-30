Ripley's 99 Strange Days of Summer $5,000 Photo Contest!

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley's Believe It or Not! is hosting a 99 Strange Days of Summer Photo Contest with a $5,000 cash prize for the strangest photo.

From incredibly weird pets to outrageously cool beards and mustaches, everyone has a little STRANGE in them. Ripley's Believe It or Not! is rewarding the strangest summer photos with their 99 Strange Days of Summer Contest. Submit a photo via Twitter, Instagram, or by directly uploading to ripleys.com/strangesummer.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!

The winner will receive a $5,000 USD cash prize and a feature on Ripley's social media. The winner will be selected based on the strangest and most creative photo.

HOW TO ENTER

Take an original photo or video and then share it on social media or upload directly to ripleys.com/strangesummer.

Twitter entries must include #Ripleys99 and @Ripleys. Instagram entries must include #Ripleys99.

A panel of judges will select the finalists, and the winner will be chosen by a public vote. Voting begins on September 2, 2018 at ripleys.com/strangesummer.

Media Contact

Suzanne Smagala-Potts

Public Relations Manager

Ripley Entertainment

smagala@ripleys.com

Office: 407-345-8010 Cell: 727-439-0136

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ripleys-99-strange-days-of-summer-5-000-photo-contest-300656137.html

