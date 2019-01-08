Ripley's Aquariums is Home Base for All-New NBC Show 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer'

NBC and Litton Entertainment Debut 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' as Part of Award-Winning 'The More You Know' Family Programming Block

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer – hosted by the NBC News meteorologist and Today contributor – has premiered on NBC's successful The More You Know block of popular Saturday morning programming.

Originated each week from the home bases of Ripley's Aquariums' three locations in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Toronto, Canada, the show will bring audiences face-to-face with fascinating native animals (some cute and some dangerous!), while educating teen viewers and their families with amazing facts about nature and wildlife.

Dylan Dreyer: 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' - hosted by the NBC News meteorologist and 'Today' contributor -- airs on NBC's successful 'The More You Know' block of popular Saturday morning programming.

Ripley's Aquariums will be prominently featured in each episode, as both a home base for Dylan Dreyer as well as a showcase for the Aquariums' amazing exhibits such as:

Planet Jellies – One of the largest jellyfish exhibits of its kind in the world;

Underwater Dangerous Lagoon – Travel on a moving glide path as it winds through an underwater acrylic tunnel and come face-to-face with a wide array of sharks, green sea turtles, green sawfish and other species of fish;

Behind-the-Scenes – Tour the life support systems that maintain the thousands of marine animals housed in the aquarium;

Plus, many more.

"We are beyond excited to be working with Litton Entertainment to bring the beautiful world of Ripley's Aquariums to NBC with the all-new show Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer," says Amanda Joiner, vice president of licensing and publishing for Ripley Entertainment. "Fun, educational experiences that the whole family enjoys are at the heart of what we do and Earth Odyssey brings that same passion for family-friendly entertainment to this remarkable new television show."

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points on the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and humans. A new destination will be revealed each week, ranging from Africa, Indochina and the Middle East to the many islands around the world. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer gives audiences a captivating look at the symbiosis between all living things in the most larger-than-life places on Earth.

Check local NBC listings for exact air times. Didn't get a chance to watch live? The show will be available to stream the next day in the U.S. on NBC.com and the NBC app.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Suzanne Smagala-Potts

Public Relations Manager

Ripley Entertainment

smagala@ripleys.com

Office: 407-345-8010 Cell: 727-439-0136

Sarah Krajewski

Litton Entertainment

Sara@litton.tv

Office: 843-883-5060

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJbOGpY3YAM

SOURCE Ripley's Aquariums