Riply delivers first hyperlocal news and intelligence platform to power local radio

Budget pressures and staffing shortages have plagued local news for decades; even legacy brands like CBS are stepping back from radio.

Listeners expect to hear local news, but stations need new infrastructure to keep up with demands and maintain bottomlines.

Riply provides a continuous stream of breaking news, events, entertainment, sports, and weather updates, tailored to each market.

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new approach to modern radio hit the market today as AI startup Riply introduced a real-time local intelligence and content platform that enables radio stations to deliver timely, hyperlocal news without the cost and complexity of traditional newsroom operations.

With market dynamics applying pressure on all sides, the radio industry needs alternative methods for providing high-quality news to local audiences. Riply addresses this challenge by gathering, structuring, and updating news from a proprietary network of curated sources. It transforms fragmented community signals into broadcast-ready content, powered by technology with human editorial oversight.

"Radio stations don't just need more content, they need to know what's happening and what matters in their local markets," said Jen Austin, Founder and President of Riply. "As a veteran on-air personality and radio station executive, I know how valuable local expertise is, even as closures of local newsrooms have become the norm. Riply was built to restore access to local content, combining the speed and assistance of AI with human editorial judgment, so stations can deliver accurate, relevant news in real time."

How Riply Works

Riply delivers a proprietary local news workflow using source curation, continuous data ingestion, and AI-powered structuring to transform local information into:

Broadcast-ready scripts in a station's unique voice

Fully produced audio segments

Flexible content feeds that integrate into existing workflows

All outputs are reviewed by human editors, ensuring editorial quality while dramatically reducing the time required to research and produce timely news segments from local, state, and national sources. Riply offers an alternative to building in-house processes, relying on generic AI tools, or syndicating content from larger markets that lack local relevance.

Local news has always been expensive to produce, but Riply resets the economics by automating the most time-consuming parts of the process: monitoring, organizing, and structuring local information, while preserving human editorial control. Stations define their geographic focus, preferred topics, tone, and format, while Riply continuously tracks and updates relevant local developments. For on-air delivery, stations can use their own talent, Riply-provided anchors, or AI-generated voices.

To learn more about Riply and its talent and content offerings for local news, visit riplymedia.com.

About Riply:

Riply is a local intelligence platform that transforms fragmented local community information into structured, actionable outputs. Currently focused on powering local radio news, Riply enables organizations to monitor, understand, and act on what's happening in their markets in real time. riplymedia.com

SOURCE Riply