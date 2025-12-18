Ripple Effect Communications Celebrates 25th Anniversary and Visionary B2B PR Model

Next Gen PR Agency Promotes New AI-Driven Approach to Ensure B2B Brands Remain Visible and Credible in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Effect Communications, a groundbreaking B2B public relations agency, announces its 25th anniversary, cementing its reputation for changing the way business gets attention. Celebrating this milestone, the agency is reaffirming its commitment to its thought leadership approach by adopting an innovative AI-driven methodology to help clients manage brand visibility and harness the power of AI in marketing communications strategies.

Celebrating 25 Years of Market-First Innovation

Celebrating 25 years of making waves!

Founded in late 2000, Ripple Effect Communications was established not just as a new high tech PR agency, but also as a first-to-market model that fundamentally redefined the PR operating structure. The firm was built on the core values of transparency, scalability, and measurable performance, making this marketing communications firm as truly forward-thinking through:

: Ripple Effect was among the first to embed client thought leadership as a core campaign message, successfully positioning clients as key authorities in their respective fields. Establishing a Global Footprint: Recognizing the importance of global economies, the firm joined Eurocom Worldwide in 2001, one of the oldest and largest agency networks that provides clients with seamless access to global campaigns and local expertise across continents.

"Looking back to 2000, we understood that clients needed options, not just retainers," said Valerie Harding, President of Ripple Effect Communications. "Our commitment to 'a la carte' services and performance-based pricing was a market-first, proving that PR could be agile, scalable, and directly tied to tangible, strategic results. Our 25-year history is a testament to the value of continuous pivoting and embracing fast-changing times."

Pivoting to the Future: Brands in the Age of AI

True to its out-of-the-box thinking, Ripple Effect Communications is announcing its next major evolution: helping brands navigate the AI discovery layer where purchasing decisions are increasingly starting.

The agency is adopting a unique, AI-driven methodology to provide clients with crucial visibility and control:

AI Brand Representation Audit: uncovers how our clients' brands are represented across AI platforms (ChatGPT and Claude) and identifies opportunities to strengthen credibility.





uncovers how our clients' brands are represented across AI platforms (ChatGPT and Claude) and identifies opportunities to strengthen credibility. Visibility & Trust Measurement : shows clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers—and, crucially, why they do or don't show up—by revealing what's influencing visibility, from missing context to weak trust signals.





: shows clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers—and, crucially, why they do or don't show up—by revealing what's influencing visibility, from missing context to weak trust signals. Data-Backed Action: supports our team to translate AI insights into PR opportunities and content strategies that build lasting market trust and optimize brand presence for our clients.

"AI is rewriting the rules for brand value," says Ripple Effect Communications SVP Barrie Locke. "The industry at large is still figuring out the 'AI discovery layer,' but we've already stepped up as early implementers. It's a strategic move that keeps our clients visible and influential in a rapidly changing landscape."

About Ripple Effect Communications

Founded in 2000 and based in Boston, New York, and California, Ripple Effect is a next-generation communications agency that redefines the PR landscape. Ripple Effect Communications is a pioneering B2B public relations agency dedicated to delivering measurable results through innovative operating models. Renowned for its expertise in developing and executing comprehensive thought leadership campaigns that elevate brands, establish industry authority, and drive business growth, Ripple Effect utilizes an integrated approach that encompasses strategic planning, content creation, media relations, and digital marketing, including AI. Through the Eurocom Worldwide PR Network, Ripple Effect Communications provides unparalleled global reach and influence, ensuring that clients achieve their communication goals in the emerging technologies space. For more information, visit www.RippleEffectPr.com.

