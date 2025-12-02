Ripple Foods Announces Strategic Financing to Accelerate Growth and Appoints New CEO

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods, the leader in high-protein, allergen-free plant-based milks, today announced $17M in new funding. The round includes new investments from Material Impact, and Rich Products Ventures, the Corporate Ventures arm for Rich Products Corporation, alongside continued support from existing investors S2G Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Fall Line Capital, Euclidean Capital, Tao Capital Partners, and Tim Koogle.

Each serving of Ripple milks and shakes delivers up to 20 grams of plant-based protein—more than any other leading non-dairy milk—while containing 50% more calcium than dairy milk, with less sugar, fewer calories, no common allergens like nuts, soy, or lactose, and is pediatrician recommended. Ripple is the only plant-based milk free from both dairy and nuts that has a nutritional profile better than dairy milk, making it a go-to for families managing dietary sensitivities.

The market for alternative protein ingredients is valued at $23B in 2024 and projected to more than double by 2030 reflecting the strong momentum behind the broader novel ingredients sector. Ripple has a successful track record of capitalizing on this consumer momentum and driving consistent, double-digit top line growth.

The new funding comes as Ripple also welcomes longtime board member and seasoned industry leader Becky O'Grady as Chief Executive Officer. O'Grady brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling iconic food and consumer brands. She spent over two decades at General Mills, where she most recently served as President of Global Häagen-Dazs and Chief Marketing Officer for International, overseeing global marketing strategy, e-commerce, and consumer insights. She previously served as President of Yoplait USA, helping to lead the turnaround and growth of the brand within the highly competitive yogurt category.

O'Grady has served on Ripple's Board of Directors for the past five years, bringing a deep understanding of the brand's values, mission, and market opportunity. As CEO, she will lead Ripple's next chapter of growth—expanding access to clean-label, allergen-free plant-based nutrition for today's consumers while continuing to build a healthier and more sustainable food system.

"This is a pivotal moment for Ripple," said O'Grady. "Harnessing the power of our brand and the strength of our team, we are poised to unlock our full potential. We are launching innovative new products, driving consumer penetration and customer expansion, and opening new growth horizons through transformative partnerships and capabilities."

Ripple's new funding will fuel several strategic initiatives:

Ripple will introduce a new line of organic plant-based milks in Q1 2026 at a time when consumers seek nutrient-dense, plant-based protein options over ultra processed alternatives. Consumer and Customer Expansion: Ripple will accelerate growth on its high protein kid and core milk offerings by increasing brand differentiation and visibility while driving expanded retail distribution.

Ripple will accelerate growth on its high protein kid and core milk offerings by increasing brand differentiation and visibility while driving expanded retail distribution. New Partners and Channels: Ripple is expanding into foodservice channels while continuing to build on its strong momentum with major retail partners such as Target, Whole Foods and Walmart, where it has already established a loyal customer base.

"We couldn't imagine a more exciting time to invest in Ripple Foods. With Becky at the helm and a sharp focus on growing top-line revenue and achieving profitability, the company is poised to deliver strong results in the plant-based protein market. On a human note, Ripple's products provide a wonderful solution for the millions of families struggling to find a nutritious, tasty, and clean alternative to dairy," said Melissa Fensterstock of Material Impact.

Ripple's products are available nationwide in leading retailers such as Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, and Walmart, as well as online at www.ripplefoods.com

About Ripple:

Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is a Certified Benefit Corporation, proudly built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan, certified non-GMO and made without nuts, lactose and soy. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.

About Material Impact:

Material Impact is a champion of the bravest ideas for the future, building deep tech companies powered by material science that solve enduring, large-scale, real-world problems. Learn more at http://www.materialimpact.com.

