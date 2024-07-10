Ripple Foods Launches Ripple Shake Ups Protein Shakes: The Ultimate Solution to Tweenage Hanger

BERKELEY, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple® Foods, a leader in plant-based dairy alternatives, is excited to introduce Ripple Shake Ups™ Protein Shakes, the first and only kids' protein shake designed to tackle the wrath of "tweenage hanger" with a super satisfying combination of 13g of plant-based protein and 3g of filling fiber.

Ripple Shake Ups Protein Shakes

Hangry happens. It happens when the kids are rushing out the door in the morning and don't have time for a solid breakfast. It happens between classes, between meals, and before or after school activities. It can happen any time...and it is challenging. Parents, we feel you.

At Ripple, we're taking a stand against the VERY preventable wrath of tweenage hanger with Shake Ups. Kids stay full. Moods stay up. Sanity is saved.

Highlights of Ripple Shake Ups:

13g of Pea Protein: An excellent source of protein

3g of Fiber: Helps maintain a feeling of fullness and supports digestive health

13 Essential Nutrients: For growth + development

Made Without the Top 9 Allergens

Milkshake Vibes and Parent Approved Nutrition: Delivers the creamy, delicious taste kids love with the nutrition parents trust

"We understand the challenges parents face with hangry kids, and Ripple Shake Ups are here to provide a tasty, nutritious solution," said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "Our mission is to create products that offer both great taste and superior nutrition, and Shake Ups are the perfect example of this commitment. We're excited to help parents keep their kids satisfied and happy with a protein shake they can feel good about."

Ripple Shake Ups are now available through Amazon and online through Ripple Foods' website.

This exciting new addition enhances Ripple's existing protein shake line and joins the family of plant-based milk and half & half products. This includes the recent expansion of Ripple Kids, the #1 plant-based milk for Kids,* into shelf-stable singles and 32oz sizes in multiple flavors. Ripple has also expanded its line of shelf-stable offerings to include its Unsweetened Original Plant-Based Milk and crowd favorite Half & Half.

About Ripple Foods Berkeley, California-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is a Certified Benefit Corporation, proudly built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan, certified non-GMO and made without nuts, lactose and soy. For more information visit:www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.

*Source: SPINS/Circana Ref Plant-Based Milk Cat $ Sales; Total MULO+NAT EXP; L52 w/e 5/19/2024

