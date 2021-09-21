Ripple Foods Raises $60 Million In Series E Funding Led By Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies, and S2G Ventures

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Foods , the premier leader in the plant-based dairy alternative space, announced today, a $60 million Series E funding round led by Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies, and S2G Ventures, as well as additional key investors including OurCrowd, GV, Prelude Ventures, Euclidean, Fall Line Capital, and Tao Capital Partners.

It's no secret that the plant-based food category is growing rapidly; the industry saw surges of up to $7 billion in 2020 alone. According to current industry reports, SPINS and Nielsen show unprecedented growth in the dairy alternative market with Ripple (+20%) outpacing the category (+6%) by 3x, a strong indication that Ripple's protein-packed products are preferred by consumers. Touting the highest loyalty in the plant-based milk category, the brand has seen its new innovation, Ripple Kids, achieve tremendous success as the number one new product in the category at retailers including Whole Foods Market and Target .

"Ripple's growth is outpacing the category by 3x, and we are well-positioned to further accelerate that growth," said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. "This capital raise will enable us to accelerate innovation and growth across product categories, and expand into new channels and global markets. It allows us to further achieve our mission of making plant-based foods that are better for people, and better for the planet, on an even larger scale."

Alternative dairy options including almond, cashew, and oat boast nutrition panels that pale in comparison to the protein-packed offerings from Ripple. Setting a higher standard beyond grams of protein, Ripple also has half the sugar of dairy milk and 50% more calcium. More than just a nutrition label, sustainability is at the forefront of Ripple's mission. It requires nearly 6x more water to get the same amount of protein from almond milk than it does from Ripple. While competitors rely on production methods that negatively impact the environment, Ripple continues to put the planet first with eco-conscious manufacturing and production practices.

"Our investment with Ripple supports its continued growth and success in the milk aisle and its upcoming innovation in new product categories," said Chuck Templeton, Managing Director of S2G Ventures. "Ripple is a clear leader in plant-based dairy alternatives, and we are excited to support this team of proven industry veterans as they continue to scale the business."

"There are very few products in the plant-based arena that offer consumers a no-compromise proposition like Ripple: great taste, great nutrition and great for the environment," said Gabriel Ruimy, Rage Capital's Managing Partner. "There is a huge demand for high-quality Ripple products around the world, and we look forward to helping Ripple enter new markets as they become the go-to alternative to dairy for consumers everywhere."

Ripple's portfolio of products includes Plant-Based Milk, Kids Milk, Protein Shakes, Frozen Desserts, and more. For more information on Ripple Foods, please visit ripplefoods.com or join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.

Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, Half & Half, and Frozen Desserts.

