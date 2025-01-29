Ripple Glass Expands Glass Recycling Program with New Commercial Collection Service in Atlanta

New initiative will help local businesses recycle glass and reduce landfill waste, while supporting the local economy.

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Glass, a leader in the glass recycling industry, is excited to announce the launch of a new commercial glass collection program in the Atlanta metro area. This expansion aims to help local businesses, including bars, restaurants, and multi-unit housing divert large volumes of glass waste from landfills by providing a convenient and efficient recycling solution.

The signature purple Ripple Glass commercial program carts collect glass for bars, restaurants and multi-family housing. Tito's Handmade Vodka is a sponsor of the Ripple Glass commercial program.

Ripple Glass is now accepting waitlist applications from businesses that generate glass waste. The new program offers flexible service levels, with 64- and 96-gallon containers available to meet the unique needs of each business. By participating, businesses can reduce their environmental impact and support the local economy by keeping glass waste out of landfills.

"We're thrilled to offer an easy, effective and affordable solution for businesses to recycle the glass that flows through their operations," said Jamey Moran, Commercial Program Manager at Ripple Glass. "This program not only helps prevent hundreds of tons of glass from entering local landfills, but it also contributes to the creation of valuable products—such as new beverage bottles and fiberglass insulation—that benefit both the community and the environment."

Ripple Glass has worked with Tito's Handmade Vodka since 2019. As a proud Commercial Program sponsor, Tito's sponsorship covers the cost of set-up fees and first month of service for all new commercial customers.

"Tito's is excited to continue our work with Ripple in the Atlanta market. We've seen firsthand the impact the program has made in Kansas City, where our initiative has resulted in nearly four million pounds of glass diverted from landfills. Expanding our sponsorship and support of this project was a clear choice," said Joseph Ligon, Division Sales Manager at Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Dedicated to reducing glass waste since its inception in Kansas City, Ripple's first commercial collection program launched in 2018, and currently services over 500 businesses in the Kanas City metro area. Based on the program's popularity and proven success, Ripple Glass saw an opportunity to widen its scope of service to best serve the Atlanta metro community. This expansion aligns with Ripple's ongoing commitment to providing effective recycling solutions and supporting sustainability and waste reduction at a local level.

Ripple Glass cleans and processes collected glass into cullet, a substance that serves as a lower-energy alternative for manufacturing new glass products. The cullet produced by Ripple Glass is used by major manufacturers, including Owens Corning, which transforms it into fiberglass insulation, providing both environmental and economic benefits.

How to Sign Up

Businesses interested in participating in the commercial collection program can learn more and submit an application by visiting https://accounts.rippleglass.com/atlsignup or calling 770-680-8953.

About Ripple Glass

Founded in 2009, Ripple Glass was created to address the lack of glass recycling options in the Kansas City area. Since then, the company has become a leader in glass recycling, diverting millions of pounds of glass waste from landfills and creating new products from recycled materials. Ripple Glass continues to expand its services to new regions, helping businesses and communities adopt more sustainable recycling practices.

About Tito's Handmade Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert "Tito" Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, on a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a 998 square foot shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito's Handmade Vodka. Tito's corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito's Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit www.titosvodka.com.

