RippleMatch Announces The Winners of its 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards
Jul 28, 2021, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From hundreds of nominations submitted by recruiting and HR professionals, RippleMatch narrowed down the top names in campus recruiting and talent acquisition and highlighted the rising stars, innovators, and exceptional leaders across 15 categories. Now, after more than 15,000 votes cast by the public, RippleMatch is excited to announce the winners of its 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards.
RippleMatch proudly supports the college recruitment community by providing a comprehensive platform that makes it easy to build diverse teams, hire top talent, and stay engaged with candidates. In keeping with their mission, RippleMatch wanted to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are making their mark on campus recruitment, innovating in their fields, and leading with empathy.
"We are excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards, who were part of an impressive class of nominees," said RippleMatch CEO Andrew Myers. "These individuals have gone above and beyond in the early talent space, and we are thrilled to recognize their accomplishments. We look forward to celebrating the standout individuals in early career hiring through these awards each year."
Congratulations to the winners of RippleMatch's 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!
View the list of winners below, or by clicking here:
Exceptional Leader Award Winners
Finance, Business, and IT Services | Large/Enterprise Companies: Giselle Battley, JLL
Finance, Business, and IT Services | SMB Companies: Hannah Seliskar, Credera
Engineering, Logistics, Hardware, and Construction: Sean O'Mara, DPR Construction
CPG & Retail: Alicia Roebuck, NielsenIQ
Social Impact & Media: Alison Smith, SiriusXM
Tech | Large/Enterprise Companies: Maya Faries, Verizon
Tech | SMB Companies: Peggy Hsu, Roblox
Talent Innovator Award Winners
Tech | Large/Enterprise Companies: Lauren Cintron, Verizon
Tech | SMB Companies: Chris Fitzpatrick, Crestron
Finance, Business, and IT Services: Will Ussher, Navy Federal Credit Union
Social Impact & Media: Miriam Menon, Getinge
Engineering, Logistics, Hardware, and Construction: Tatum Sprinkle, Shaw Industries
CPG & Retail: Alexia Huggins, Walgreens
Rising Star Award Winners
Large/Enterprise Companies: Jordan Martin, Accenture
SMB Companies: Alicia Chaney, CUNA Mutual Group
RippleMatch powers the future of early career recruiting. Designed for the modern campus recruiter, the intelligent recruiting platform combines automation and data insights to dramatically increase productivity, reach, and diversity. From source to hire, RippleMatch enables recruiters to connect with every student seeking a job, regardless of where they chose to attend school.
CONTACT: Kate Beckman, [email protected]
SOURCE RippleMatch
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article