RippleMatch Announces The Winners of its 2023 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards
04 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch, the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, is proud to announce the winners of its 2023 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards.
The Campus Recruiting Choice Awards celebrates the disruptors, innovators, and exceptional leaders who are shaping the future of early career hiring by rethinking the status quo of traditional recruiting. Each year, there is an open nomination period for individuals in the community to nominate their peers, coworkers, managers, or direct reports for a Campus Recruiting Choice Award. From this list of nominations, RippleMatch formed a final list of esteemed nominees across 15 categories.
Now, after more than 17,000 votes cast by the public, RippleMatch is excited to announce the winners who are making their mark on campus recruitment, innovating in their fields, sparking the careers of Gen Z candidates, and leading with empathy. RippleMatch is thrilled to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of these individuals that have gone above and beyond in the early talent space.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!
Exceptional Leader Award Winners
Leader of a Small Early Career Program: Leah Scoggins, Higginbotham
Leader of a Mid-Size Early Career Program: Chase Simpson, The Coca-Cola Company
Leader of a Large Early Career Program: Katie Carrothers, CBIZ
Leader of an Enterprise Early Career Program: Maura Quinn, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Career Catalyst Award Winners
D&I Champion: Ricardo Valentin, SharkNinja
Gen Z Advocate: Lori DePace, Publicis Health
Excellence in Events: Linda Nguyen, Navy Federal Credit Union
Tech Innovation: Deitrick Franklin, Reddit, Inc.
Talent Innovator Award Winners
D&I Champion: Kasey Tran, RSM
Gen Z Advocate: Krystal Burgess, Campbell Soup Company
Excellence in Events: Rashad Newsom, Yelp
Tech Innovation: Tori Tanner, Oliver Wyman
Rising Star Award Winners
Emerging Talent: Destiny Whitaker, Toyota North America
D&I Champion: Allison Robinson, Navy Federal Credit Union
Gen Z Advocate: Melissa Fellman, MongoDB
About RippleMatch
RippleMatch is the next-gen technology solution that enables leading employers to authentically connect with and hire Gen Z candidates. By automating inbound applicant review and outbound sourcing, RippleMatch empowers talent teams to spend less time on manual processes and more time forming meaningful relationships and prioritizing candidate experience. Learn more about RippleMatch and request a demo here.
