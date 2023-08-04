RippleMatch Announces The Winners of its 2023 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch , the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, is proud to announce the winners of its 2023 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards.

The Campus Recruiting Choice Awards celebrates the disruptors, innovators, and exceptional leaders who are shaping the future of early career hiring by rethinking the status quo of traditional recruiting. Each year, there is an open nomination period for individuals in the community to nominate their peers, coworkers, managers, or direct reports for a Campus Recruiting Choice Award. From this list of nominations, RippleMatch formed a final list of esteemed nominees across 15 categories .

Now, after more than 17,000 votes cast by the public, RippleMatch is excited to announce the winners who are making their mark on campus recruitment, innovating in their fields, sparking the careers of Gen Z candidates, and leading with empathy. RippleMatch is thrilled to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of these individuals that have gone above and beyond in the early talent space.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!

View the list of first place winners below, and all winners here :

Exceptional Leader Award Winners



Leader of a Small Early Career Program: Leah Scoggins, Higginbotham

Leader of a Mid-Size Early Career Program: Chase Simpson, The Coca-Cola Company

Leader of a Large Early Career Program: Katie Carrothers, CBIZ

Leader of an Enterprise Early Career Program: Maura Quinn, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Career Catalyst Award Winners

D&I Champion: Ricardo Valentin, SharkNinja

Gen Z Advocate: Lori DePace, Publicis Health

Excellence in Events: Linda Nguyen, Navy Federal Credit Union

Tech Innovation: Deitrick Franklin, Reddit, Inc.

Talent Innovator Award Winners



D&I Champion: Kasey Tran, RSM

Gen Z Advocate: Krystal Burgess, Campbell Soup Compan y

Excellence in Events: Rashad Newsom, Yelp

Tech Innovation: Tori Tanner, Oliver Wyman

Rising Star Award Winners

Emerging Talent: Destiny Whitaker, Toyota North America

D&I Champion: Allison Robinson, Navy Federal Credit Union

Gen Z Advocate: Melissa Fellman, MongoDB

