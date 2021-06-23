RippleMatch Is Recognizing The Standout Individuals In Early Career Hiring Through First-Ever Campus Recruiting Choice Awards

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch is recognizing the standout individuals within the campus recruitment and talent acquisition space through its first-ever annual Campus Recruiting Choice Awards.

RippleMatch proudly supports the college recruitment community by providing a comprehensive platform that makes it easy to build diverse teams and hire the right students virtually. In keeping with their mission, RippleMatch wanted to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are recruiting and retaining the next generation of talent.

From hundreds of nominations submitted by recruiting and HR professionals, RippleMatch has narrowed down the top names in campus recruiting and talent acquisition. Across 15 categories, RippleMatch is highlighting the rising stars, innovators, and exceptional leaders that are making their mark on the space, pushing the envelope, and leading with empathy.

The nominees in RippleMatch's 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards come from companies across industries, reflect campus programs of all sizes, and represent a range of experience levels. From this esteemed list of nominees, RippleMatch is asking the talent community and broader network of professionals to vote for the winners of the 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards between June 23rd - July 23rd. There will be one winner from each category selected – 15 award winners total – to be announced on July 28th.

"The nominees selected for RippleMatch's 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards represent the best of early career hiring," said RippleMatch CEO Andrew Myers. "Each and every one of these individuals care deeply about candidate experience, DE&I, and setting Gen Z talent up for success. RippleMatch is incredibly proud to recognize the accomplishments of so many standout individuals in our first annual Campus Recruiting Choice Awards."

To view all nominees, read about their impressive accomplishments, and vote for your favorites to be selected as the winners, visit this link and follow RippleMatch on LinkedIn as they highlight the Award Nominees throughout the month of July.

Congratulations to all of the high-achieving individuals selected as nominees for RippleMatch's 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Awards!

