RippleMatch Recognizes the Teams Reshaping College Recruitment Through First-Ever Campus Forward Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch, a leading college recruitment platform, is recognizing the college recruitment teams that went above and beyond in an unprecedented year with their first-ever Campus Forward Awards .

From planning remote summer internships in a matter of weeks to pivoting to virtual recruitment strategies, university teams had to rethink and reshape their approach to finding and connecting with early-career talent. With determination, creativity, and flexibility, these teams went the extra mile to support the next generation of talent, creating the blueprint for the future of college recruiting in the process.

RippleMatch is a proud supporter of the college recruitment community by providing a comprehensive platform that makes it easy to build diverse teams and hire the right students virtually. In keeping with their mission, RippleMatch wanted to shine a spotlight on all of the hard work and innovation shown by college recruitment teams in 2020. RippleMatch's Campus Forward Awards highlights the teams that exhibited an outstanding commitment to early career talent through their internship programs, their approach to virtual recruitment, candidate experience, and their prioritization of diversity & inclusion.

The teams honored in RippleMatch's Campus Forward Awards come from companies across industries and reflect campus programs of all sizes. Despite their differences, each maintained their commitment to helping students navigate the first steps of their professional careers – and RippleMatch is extremely proud to share their accomplishments.

To view all of the 2021 Campus Forward Award Honorees, visit this link , and follow RippleMatch on LinkedIn as they highlight the Honorees throughout the month of January.

Congratulations to all of the standout college recruitment teams selected as RippleMatch's 2021 Campus Forward Award Honorees!

With a network of 500,000+ students and access to 1,200+ colleges, RippleMatch can power your virtual recruitment strategies, increase representation, and connect you with the most talented students on every campus. Get in touch with their team to request more information by clicking here .

CONTACT: Kate Beckman, [email protected]

SOURCE RippleMatch

Related Links

http://ripplematch.com

