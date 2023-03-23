RippleMatch Wins Three Awards for Workplace Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch , the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work, has won three awards in 2023 and late 2022 to recognize its innovative product and rapid company growth from Inc. Magazine, a collaboration between Arizona State University and growth investment platform Global Silicon Valley (GSV), and LinkedIn.

As the state of the economy weighs heavily on businesses, these awards indicate that RippleMatch is remaining steadfast in its commitment to helping employers build diverse teams and candidates land their dream internships and jobs.

"College students and recent graduates today are struggling to find roles matching their skills and passions, and employers are struggling to connect with qualified candidates. One reason behind our continuous growth as a company is that we are making the recruiting and hiring process more effective for both players, including helping companies do more with less resources and leaner talent acquisition teams," RippleMatch CEO Andrew Myers said.

Most recently, RippleMatch was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast by Inc. Magazine, which cited RippleMatch's two-year revenue growth of 365%. The median two-year revenue growth for all companies recognized in the Northeast was 208%.

RippleMatch was also recognized as one of the Most Transformative Growth Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills in 2023 by GSV for being "at the forefront of innovation and constantly evolving."

"Despite a decrease in the venture capital flowing into the sector compared to pandemic highs in 2021, these companies continue to thrive," GSV wrote.

As 2022 came to a close, RippleMatch was also named on LinkedIn's list of the Top Startups of the Year , which recognizes companies that are "rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate, gain attention and attract top talent." LinkedIn wrote that this year it sought to "prioritize startups that are focusing on sustainable growth amid uncertainty."

