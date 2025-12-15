RippleOn Energy Launches High-Value Level 2 Home EV Charger for U.S. Market

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleOn Energy, a company committed to making home EV charging smart, safe, and accessible, today announced the launch of its Level 2 Smart EV Charger for residential garages.

"Residential EV charging should be simple, reliable, and high-value," said Francisco, CEO of RippleOn Energy. "With our Level 2 Charger, homeowners can charge confidently anytime, while enjoying the convenience of app control and 24/7 support."

RippleOn Level 2 Ev Charger

High-Value Home Charging

Priced at $429, the RippleOn Level 2 Charger delivers up to 50 miles of range per hour using its J1772 plug, with Tesla NACS support via included adapter. Compatible with all EVs, it also supports both NEMA 14-50 plug-in and hardwired connections. Designed for easy installation in home garages, the package includes an installation bracket, cable holster, and plug holder.

Smart, Flexible, and Reliable

The charger is managed through the RippleOn App, allowing users to:

Schedule charging sessions

Adjust current from 6 A to 48 A

Monitor voltage, duration, and energy usage in real time

Receive daily or weekly charging reports

With built-in metering and simple RFID or app-based access, charging becomes a seamless part of daily life — anyone in the household can plug in, start charging in seconds, and get on with their day.

24/7 Customer Support

RippleOn's dedicated support team is available around the clock, addressing common challenges such as users needing to charge during off-hours or in case of unexpected interruptions.

Safety and Durability

Engineered for long-term reliability, the charger integrates comprehensive electrical protections and self-recovery mechanisms to ensure stable, worry-free charging in daily use. Its rugged, weather-resistant design makes it suitable for year-round operation in a wide range of environments.

FCC and Energy Star certified, UL safety compliant

and certified, safety compliant IP65-rated enclosure resists dust and water

resists dust and water Operates in temperatures from –22°F to 131°F (–30°C to 55°C)

UL 94V-0 flame-retardant housing

Rebate-Eligible and U.S.-Exclusive

The RippleOn Level 2 Charger is available only in the United States and is eligible for federal and local EV rebates, making it one of the most cost-effective home charging options on the market.

Availability

The RippleOn Level 2 Smart EV Charger is now available online at www.rippleonenergy.com. Every unit includes a three-year warranty and full customer support.

About RippleOn Energy

RippleOn Energy develops smart, safe, and sustainable EV charging solutions for residential use. The company combines innovative technology with user-focused design to make home charging convenient, reliable, and accessible.

SOURCE RIPPLEON LTD.