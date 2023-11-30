Rippling connects SuperVisas to simplify employee travel and immigration

SuperVisas

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SuperVisas today announced that Rippling users can easily solve all their travel, work and immigration visa needs. SuperVisas is now available in the Rippling App Shop.

"Rippling is the one and only place to run your entire global workforce including HR, IT, finance, and now, work and immigration visas with SuperVisas," says Brad Armstrong, SVP of Global Partnerships at Rippling. "Our platform continues to deliver value by giving HR professionals the tools needed to support international employees."

"Visa requirements can be complex and expensive, especially for companies that need visa preparation services for only a handful of employees," says Alec Main, CEO at SuperVisas. "Our AI-powered platform makes it easy for both administrators and employees to get the information and expert advice they need in a fraction of the time and cost compared to full-service law firms."

"SuperVisa has been a partner of Alacrity's Startup Visa program and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration," says Golriz Fattahi, COO Alacrity Canada. "As we forge ahead in leading technology adoption, Rippling has been a new initiative to enable Alacrity's fast paced operations. It is with great enthusiasm that we see SuperVisa's new partnership with Rippling."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

  • Seamless integration of visa services into Rippling's global workforce management platform
  • Support for employees visiting, working or immigrating to the USA or Canada
  • AI-driven visa application processing by SuperVisas, ensuring accuracy and reduced costs
  • Access to immigration resources, consultants and free eligibility confirmation for all sizes of employers
  To learn how to connect Rippling, please visit the SuperVisas employer page.

About Rippling

Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.2B from the world's top investors—including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, Greenoaks and Bedrock. For more information, visit Rippling.com.

About Alacrity Canada

Alacrity offers an ecosystem that starts with an inclusive community and extends to full-spectrum support for early-stage companies and entrepreneurs in industrial transformation. Alacrity provides advisory services and digital training for emerging businesses, connects them with experts in their network, and offers dilutive and non-dilutive investment opportunities.

About SuperVisas

SuperVisas is an AI-powered visa preparation platform whose mission is to make expert immigration assistance accessible to everyone. Its technology is revolutionizing the way immigration services are delivered, providing cost-effective and efficient solutions compared to traditional legal firms.

