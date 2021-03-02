Ripsaw® Wealth Tools Announces its Optimizer and Assist Tools

It's time for all of us to take control of our financial future. That's why Ripsaw's subscription platform provides the Wealth Tools for the DIY Investor. This user-friendly platform includes:

Electronic access to all banking, brokerage and retirement accounts.

Assessments of risk dimensions for each investment.

Non-publicly traded investments and loans.

Real estate, mortgage valuation and refinancing decisions.

Annuity, pension and social security valuations.

A balance sheet to manage the market value of net worth.

A wealth portfolio dashboard that monitors risk dimensions, yield, advisor and fund expenses.

A custom benchmark for investment objectives and risk tolerance.

Market information with asset allocation technology to achieve investment objectives.

Ripsaw's independence means that we have no intention of ever being an investment advisor, selling personal data or pushing particular investments. Our goal is to provide the tools that puts users directly in control of their financial life.

Company Chairman Stanley J. Kon, PhD Commented:

"This is clearly a disruptive technology. It is a low fixed-cost subscription service, not the percentage of assets under management that advisors charge. It is focused on your unique wealth portfolio, not just your investment accounts. You are in control of managing your customized portfolio not the 'cookie-cutter' model or robo portfolios that advisors recommend. You have complete transparency of your investments and how they relate to each other, not the unnecessary complexity and/or opaqueness of advisor portfolio composition."

About Ripsaw: Ripsaw LLC is an independent software company that puts the user in control of their financial life. The low fixed-cost subscription platform, Ripsaw® Wealth Tools, is designed to allow anyone to focus on achieving their investment objectives with a set of tools for portfolio construction, monitoring and revision decisions. Ripsaw's mission is to build low cost, self-directed, wealth portfolio management solutions. That's it! We will never sell your data or influence you.

Contact:

Stanley J. Kon, PhD

Chairman, Ripsaw LLC

Ripsaw Wealth Tools

970.500.5118

[email protected]

SOURCE Ripsaw LLC

