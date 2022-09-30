Rireva's new book "El Llanto de la Diaspora" is a poetic approach on the history of El Salvador.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rireva, a native of El Salvador, an admirable father, husband, and grandfather, a dedicated Christian, has completed his new book "El Llanto de la Diaspora": a compelling volume that unfolds the history of El Salvador as seen through the eyes of an ordinary Salvadoran living in the diaspora. Rireva poetically narrated the different stages of the development of his home country in this honest and emotional read.

RIREVA

Rireva shares, "The history of El Salvador has been told in different ways and in different ways, by distinguished men and women in their respective fields of historical knowledge, but it has never been told by a common citizen, much less in poetry.

'El llanto de la Diáspora' tells us in a plain way the different stages of the development of Salvadoran history in a poetic, entertaining and truthful way.

Written in tenth spinels, the text is a song in the old way, the one that was sung at the edge of the stoves of countrymen and folklore, and talks about the experiences and experiences seen through the eyes of a common Salvadoran citizen, living in the diaspora.

Its 14 chapters take us through the pre-Columbian era, conquest, colonization, independence, oligarchy, militarism, socialism, war, post-war, diaspora, gangs, and the Bukelista era.

In the end, this book praises the name of our Creator and emphasizes the value of faith and good will of a humble, hard-working and suffering people, who have known how to rise from the dust to fight the good fight of life towards development and progress, held by the hand of God."

Published by Page Publishing, Rireva's powerful poetry collection tells the important points of El Salvador's history in a plain yet riveting way.

Readers who wish to experience this emotionally charged work can purchase "El Llanto de la Diaspora" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907887/1.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing