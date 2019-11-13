Risalto Health Raises $7M to Improve Patient Outcomes in Musculoskeletal Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Risalto Health, a digital health services company transforming the delivery of musculoskeletal (MSK) care, has raised $7M in capital from New York-based Health Catalyst Capital Management (HCCM). Risalto will use the financing to scale its program nationwide and drive platform enhancements.

Today, musculoskeletal ailments affect millions of Americans and cause billions in unnecessary spend from employers and health plans. Risalto's platform connects patients, employers, and providers to the highest quality care through its proprietary algorithms, and it delivers personalized, alternative solutions for patients entering the MSK care journey. Risalto has shown to improve pain scores up to 50% in participating members and has a 95% success rate in influencing members' choice in care.

"Each day we spend working with patients it becomes more apparent that there is a lack of coordination and vital resources for those with MSK issues." said Daniel Pizzarello, MD, Founder and CEO of Risalto. "We're excited to continue our partnership with HCCM to scale nationwide and help ensure that every patient gets the care that they deserve so that they can avoid dangerous drugs and unnecessary surgeries."

"Health Catalyst Capital has focused on MSK as a major pain point in the healthcare system. By investing a second time in Risalto Health as it transforms MSK care, Health Catalyst Capital is furthering its mission of improving healthcare system access and quality while lowering costs," says Charles Boorady, Founding Managing Director. "We have been very impressed by the progress made by Dan and the team at Risalto since our last investment. We are excited now to support their scale-up and roll-out to employers and health plans nationally."

HCCM joins Oxeon Venture Studios as investors in Risalto.

About Risalto Health

Risalto Health is a technology and data enabled healthcare services company transforming the delivery of musculoskeletal care. They work collaboratively with providers and patients to ensure that every patient gets the optimal care journey and gets to use the best providers in their network. For more information, visit www.RisaltoHealth.com .

About Health Catalyst Capital Management

Health Catalyst Capital Management, LLC is an independent private equity fund manager investing primarily in venture and growth stage healthcare information technology, SaaS, AI, and tech enabled services businesses that seek to improve the human condition and promote value based care. For more information, visit www.HealthCatalystCapital.com .

About Oxeon Venture Studios

Oxeon Venture Studio designs, builds and launches de novo healthcare businesses. We leverage Oxeon and Town Hall Ventures' vast network of relationships to develop and shape business plans and confirm product/market validation, recruit founding leadership, secure enterprise anchor client partners and investment capital to position these early stage businesses for accelerated growth. We build these companies independently, or in partnership with outside organizations including leading health systems, health plans, or self-insured employer groups. Companies developed inside the Oxeon Venture Studio include Docent Health, Empiric Health, Strive Health and most recently Eleanor Health. For more information, visit https://www.oxeonpartners.com/venture-studio

SOURCE Risalto Health

