Risant Health names chief financial officer

Bryce Bach brings financial management expertise from across the health care industry.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Bach will join Risant Health as chief financial officer. Bach will be responsible for the overall financial leadership of Risant Health, including finance operations, stewardship of the financial performance of Risant Health and its organizations, and financial evaluation of new ventures and acquisitions.

Bach joins Risant Health from Oliver Wyman, an international management consulting firm. In his role there, he successfully helped clients across all sectors of the health care industry — insurers, health systems and other providers, and pharmaceutical and technology companies— to make health care more accessible, high-quality, and affordable. He brings extensive experience in finance, strategy, and major change programs.

Bach has been serving as the interim CFO for Risant Health and has played an integral role in the creation and launch of Risant Health over the past two years.

"Bryce's breadth of expertise, along with his demonstrated leadership, will help us advance Risant Health's vision to expand and accelerate the adoption of value-based care in diverse, multipayer, multiprovider, community-based health system environments and improve the health of millions of people in communities across the country," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, J.D., chief executive officer for Risant Health.

"Risant Health is an important affiliate of the Kaiser Permanente enterprise that shares our nonprofit mission," said Kathy Lancaster, executive vice president and CFO for Kaiser Permanente. "Bryce is a talented CFO with extensive financial management experience and health care expertise. It is a pleasure to have him as Risant Health's CFO."

Bach's service will begin in mid-August 2024, and he will report to Dr. Ryu.

About Risant Health

Risant Health is a nonprofit, charitable organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a transformative vision to improve the health of millions of people by increasing access to value-based care and coverage. Risant Health is dedicated to bringing together like-minded, nonprofit community-based health systems from across the country in order to deliver better health outcomes through value-based care approaches. Risant Health's value-based platform will support its health systems with a set of technology, services, and capabilities designed to deliver superior health outcomes and a lower total cost of care in diverse business models. Risant Health was created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in 2023. Learn more about Risant Health.

