Risas Dental & Braces Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

PHOENIX, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risas Dental & Braces ("Risas"), a dental and braces provider that serves patients in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Nevada, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the protected health information of certain Risas patients. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist potentially impacted individuals.

On July 10, 2023, Risas discovered evidence of unusual activity on its systems. In response, Risas immediately took measures to secure its network, systems, and data. Risas also enlisted the assistance of independent cybersecurity experts to conduct a forensic investigation into the incident and assist in determining what happened. In October 2023, the forensic investigation determined that certain files stored on Risas' information systems may have been downloaded without authorization. Risas then completed a comprehensive review of all affected information to identify which individuals were potentially impacted and locate information needed to effectuate notification to such individuals. That process was completed on January 26, 2024.

Risas has no evidence that any potentially impacted information has been misused. However, beginning on March 22, 2024, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to help protect their information.

The information potentially involved included the following information: name, contact information, high level treatment information such as procedure names or notes, the initial date or dates of service, and/or insurance subscriber information. The information did not contain patients' Social Security numbers, detailed treatment information or treatment records.

Data privacy and security are among Risas' highest priorities. Risas has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. Risas has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM Mountain Time and can be reached at 1-833-602-5623.

SOURCE Risas Dental & Braces