RISC-V Market worth $4.85 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the RISC-V market is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2032 from USD 1.31 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.3%.

Browse 270 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "RISC-V Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

RISC-V Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.31 billion

USD 1.31 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.85 billion

USD 4.85 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 24.3%

RISC-V Market Trends & Insights:

RISC-V growth is driven by rising global investments in semiconductor sovereignty and reduced dependence on proprietary processor ecosystems such as ARM and x86. Governments and enterprises across China, India, and other countries are actively promoting open hardware initiatives to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities. This trend is accelerating adoption of RISC-V-based processors in strategic sectors including defense, telecommunications, industrial infrastructure, and AI computing, thereby expanding commercial opportunities for RISC-V IP vendors and software providers.

By Offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 40.2% in the RISC-V market during the forecast period.

By Bit Architecture, the 128-bit segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.6% in the RISC-V market during the forecast period.

By Application, Computer applications are likely to account for the largest market share of 37.7% in 2032.

By region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the RISC-V market during the forecast period due to strong government initiatives promoting semiconductor self-sufficiency and domestic processor development across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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A push for open-standard instruction drives the RISC-V market set architectures (ISAs) as an alternative to proprietary designs, including x86 and Arm. This openness reduces licensing costs and allows companies to customize processors for specific workloads, which is especially important for hyperscale clouds, AI accelerators, and embedded SoCs.

Computer applications to record highest CAGR in RISC-V market during forecast period

Computer applications are expected to register the highest CAGR in the RISC-V market due to the accelerating transition toward open, customizable processor architectures in mainstream computing. As performance-per-watt optimization becomes critical for modern workloads, such as AI-assisted productivity, edge inference, and cloud-connected applications, RISC-V offers a scalable alternative to traditional x86 and Arm-based CPUs. The increasing integration of AI accelerators directly into client devices is further driving demand for heterogeneous compute architectures where RISC-V cores can efficiently handle control, scheduling, and low-power tasks. In addition, OEMs and chipset vendors are exploring RISC-V to reduce dependency on high-cost proprietary licensing and improve long-term product differentiation. The growing ecosystem maturity—supported by toolchains, operating systems, and software portability improvements—is making RISC-V viable for commercial PC deployment. Over the forecast period, rising demand from education laptops, low-cost computing devices in emerging markets, and AI-enabled personal systems will further accelerate adoption, positioning the computer segment as the fastest-growing application.

RISC-V IP offerings captured largest market share in 2025.

RISC-V IP offerings held the largest share of the RISC-V market in 2025, primarily due to its foundational role in chip design and widespread licensing adoption across semiconductor value chains. As an instruction set architecture, RISC-V IP forms the core building block for CPUs, microcontrollers, and specialized accelerators, making it a prerequisite for virtually all downstream hardware and software development. The surge in demand from SoC vendors, AI accelerator startups, automotive semiconductor firms, and IoT device manufacturers has significantly expanded IP licensing and royalty revenues. Additionally, the open-standard nature promoted by RISC-V International has reduced entry barriers, enabling both large incumbents and fabless startups to adopt and customize cores without heavy upfront licensing costs. This has led to the rapid proliferation of IP cores across embedded, edge, and compute applications. Furthermore, increasing geopolitical concerns and the need for supply-chain independence from proprietary architectures such as Arm and x86 are accelerating adoption. As a result, IP remains the earliest and most monetized layer in the RISC-V value chain, accounting for a larger market share than software and hardware offerings.

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Asia Pacific to account for largest share of RISC-V market throughout forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the RISC-V industry throughout the forecast period due to the region's strong semiconductor manufacturing base, rapidly expanding electronics industry, and increasing investments in next-generation processor technologies. Countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan host some of the world's leading semiconductor foundries, chip design companies, and electronics manufacturers that are actively integrating RISC-V architectures into consumer electronics, industrial automation systems, IoT devices, automotive electronics, and AI accelerators. The growing demand for low-cost, customizable, and energy-efficient processors is encouraging regional companies to adopt open-standard RISC-V architectures as an alternative to proprietary processor ecosystems. Additionally, the region benefits from high-volume electronics production, strong embedded computing demand, and expanding deployment of connected devices across industrial and consumer applications. The presence of major ecosystem participants, including Alibaba, Shanghai StarFive Semiconductor Co., Ltd., and Nuclei System, is further strengthening the commercialization of RISC-V processor IP and software solutions. Moreover, increasing collaboration between semiconductor vendors, software providers, and academic institutions is accelerating ecosystem maturity, enabling Asia Pacific to maintain its leadership position in the global RISC-V market throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the RISC-V companies include SiFive, Inc. (US), and Andes Technology Corporation. (Taiwan), Codasip (Germany), Synopsys, Inc. (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), MIPS (US), Tenstorrent (US), Shanghai StarFive Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (China), Nuclei System (China), and Efinix, Inc. (US), among others.

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