RISCPoint announces Q2 of 2024 Promotions

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint Advisory Group, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance, is pleased to announce the promotion of several outstanding team members across our organization. These promotions reflect RISCPoint's commitment to recognizing talent and fostering a culture of growth and excellence for those who reflect our core values of Listening to Understand, Owning the Objective, Putting in the Work, and Aspiring to Greatness.

As RISCPoint continues to expand and innovate, we congratulate our recent promotees and look forward to their continued success in supporting RISCPoint, our customers, and our partners:

Tony Bai has been promoted to Chief Solutions Officer. In this role, he will continue to help create and deliver innovative, effective solutions that solve problems for our clients and continue to improve RISCPoint's operations.

Ryan McCartney has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Public Sector. He continues to lead our fast-growing Public Sector team, bringing his expertise in Federal Cybersecurity to the forefront in assisting our clients achieve their cybersecurity and business goals.

Matt Wiese has been promoted to Vice President of Product & Engineering, where he will play a critical role in product growth and technical execution while also overseeing our Cyber Operations practice. Since joining RISCPoint, Matt has significantly contributed to expanding our cybersecurity engineering capability and managing the development of our latest security platform RADAR.

Bennett Warner has been promoted to Principal Engineer - Head of Penetration Testing. He will continue to lead our Penetration Testing Service while spearheading the design and development of RISCPoint's RADAR platform. His instrumental work on RADAR has significantly enhanced our customers' ability to monitor their attack surfaces for vulnerabilities. Bennett has also expanded the practice to include secure code reviews and red teaming operations.

Devon Calvert has been promoted to Director of Public Sector. In this role, he collaborates closely with Ryan McCartney to lead our rapidly expanding Public Sector team, leveraging his expertise in Federal Cybersecurity and cloud technology to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners.

Steve Miller has been promoted to Associate Director of Cyber Operations, where he will be responsible for overseeing our expanding Cyber Operations practice and providing much needed services to RISCPoint clients and partners in such areas as cloud architecture and security engineering.

Kamryn Goodrick has been promoted to Cybersecurity Senior Consultant. In the 2 years Kamryn has been with RISCPoint, she has continued to grow and demonstrate her talents in our commercial cybersecurity practice supporting our clients with their SOC, ISO, and HITRUST needs.

"We are thrilled to recognize the dedication and hard work of these exceptional employees," said Jake Nix, CEO of RISCPoint. "Their leadership and expertise have been critical to our success, and we are confident they will continue to drive our company forward in their new roles."

These promotions come at a pivotal time for RISCPoint as the company continues to experience growth in product development, market expansion, and customer acquisition. The promoted individuals will play a key role in RISCPoint's strategy to innovate new cybersecurity solutions, expand into emerging markets, and enhance customer satisfaction through improved service delivery.

RISCPoint is committed to investing in its employees and providing opportunities for professional development. These promotions reflect the company's belief that nurturing talent from within is essential to achieving long-term success.

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint Advisory Group is an industry leader in providing custom-tailored security and compliance services. Founded with the vision to seamlessly integrate with teams, while utilizing only high-performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint has successfully served companies ranging from Fortune 10 to pre-Series A startups.

