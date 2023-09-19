RISCPoint Awarded Prestigious FedRAMP® and StateRAMP 3PAO Status

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISC Point Advisory Group, Limited (RISCPoint) is proud to announce its successful achievement of the highly esteemed Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) accreditation. The status of 3PAO represents FedRAMP's recognition of our knowledge and expertise. We are excited to continue our commitment of serving as an extension of FedRAMP's mission to secure the cloud.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), the United States' premier cloud authorization initiative, offers a standardized framework for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring. Within this rigorous program, 3PAOs must earn recognition from the FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) by obtaining accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

RISCPoint's journey to become one of the select few organizations capable of being a FedRAMP 3PAO, comes as a natural progression after providing custom-tailored advisory services in the cybersecurity and compliance space in multiple industries for over 5 years.

The accreditation started with a comprehensive assessment by A2LA to validate our ability to act as an ISO/IEC 17020:2022 cybersecurity inspection body. In our second annual assessment, the A2LA scope included a rigorous examination of RISCPoint's work as a cybersecurity inspection body and our technical capabilities and quality management process in accordance with FedRAMP requirements. This review and the FedRAMP Program Management Office's concurrence with the results culminated in our successful accreditation as a FedRAMP 3PAO.

This status allows RISCPoint to maintain the highest level of quality in our advisory practice, while receiving the latest updates from the FedRAMP community and ensuring all services performed meet or exceed our quality standards as validated by A2LA. RISCPoint is excited to extend FedRAMP's mission to secure the cloud for the federal community, and will be able to apply lessons learned from our work as a FedRAMP Assessor to bolster our advisory engagements with the latest understanding and methods.   

Additionally, RISCPoint is pleased to have received approval as a StateRAMP 3PAO. StateRAMP is an organization comprised of State and Local Governments, 3PAOs, and CSPs committed to making the digital landscape safer and more secure. As a trusted StateRAMP assessor, RISCPoint stands ready to ensure CSPs meet StateRAMP requirements for their State, Local, and Education (SLED) partners.

Jacob Nix, CEO and Founder of RISCPoint, expressed enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "We are thrilled be formally recognized for our work in the FedRAMP ecosystem. It has been a privilege being a part of such a successful government program, that has led to the secure adoption of cloud services within the government to help modernize our infrastructure and fortify our security as a nation. We are excited to continue our journey as an extension of the FedRAMP Program, as well as a trusted advisor to our current and future clients."

RISCPoint is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of business focused cybersecurity and compliance services. Our services are custom tailored to your environment and objectives. We have extensive expertise in the areas shown below, and while each engagement is customized to your objective, our methodology covers Program Readiness Assessments, Program Implementation, Remediation, Optimization, Audit Defense, and On-Going Support.

Enterprise Compliance

+        SOC 2

+        ISO 27001, 27017, 27018

+        HITRUST

+        HIPAA (NIST 800-66)

+        HIPAA Business Associate Governance

+        Privacy (CCPA/CPRA, GDPR, ISO 27701, etc.)

+        NIST CSF

+        WCAG 2.1, VPAT, and ADA

 

Public Sector

+        FedRAMP

+        StateRAMP

+        FISMA

+        TX-RAMP

+        CMMC

+        DOD DISA

+        ITAR

+        NIST 800-171

+        NIST 800-172

+        NIST 800-53

 

Cybersecurity Defense

+        Red Teaming

+        Penetration Testing

+        Ransomware Assessments

+        Vulnerability Assessments

+        Incident Response Program

+        Application Security

+        Security Engineering

 

Risk Management

+        Risk Assessments

+        Vendor Management

+        Virtual Compliance Team

+        Virtual Executive Team (CISO, ISSO, CIO, CTO)

+        Plan Simulations (Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Response)

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint Advisory Group is an industry leader in providing custom-tailored security and compliance services. Founded with the vision to seamlessly integrate with teams, while utilizing only high-performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint has successfully served companies ranging from Fortune 10 to pre-Series A startups. To learn more, visit riscpoint.com/contact or call (888) 320-1327.

