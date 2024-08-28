RISCPoint Unveils RADAR: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Cybersecurity Platform

Continuous Threat Discovery and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Redefine Enterprise Security

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint Advisory Group, a leader in custom-tailored security and compliance services, today announced the launch of RADAR, an innovative all-in-one cybersecurity platform. Combining continuous threat discovery with expert-led Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), RADAR represents a significant leap forward in proactive security and risk management.

Launched at Blackhat, during one of the cybersecurity industry's most exciting weeks, RADAR has made an instant impact, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide real-time vulnerability detection across multiple attack surfaces. The platform offers continuous scanning and on-demand penetration testing by certified ethical hackers, ensuring comprehensive security assessments and compliance reporting.

"With the ever-evolving threat landscape and continued focus on return on investment, organizations need a proactive and intelligent approach to cybersecurity," said Jake Nix, Founder and CEO of RISCPoint. "RADAR empowers security teams to stay ahead of emerging threats, streamline vulnerability management, and maintain robust compliance postures."

Key features of RADAR include:

AI-powered continuous threat discovery and alerting

Expert-led, on-demand penetration testing

Real-time vulnerability detection for cloud assets and environments

AI-driven remediation pathways for faster issue resolution

Comprehensive compliance reporting and management

RADAR is designed to benefit various stakeholders within an organization, from Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and development teams. The platform's intuitive interface and actionable insights enable faster, more effective security decision-making and vulnerability remediation pathways.

"RADAR provides continuous, comprehensive protection that complements our expert-led penetration testing services perfectly," added Matt Wiese, VP of Product & Engineering at RISCPoint. "It extends the value of our pentests throughout the year, providing ongoing protection against evolving threats."

The platform offers clients:

Real-time threat detection and response

Continuous compliance monitoring

Protection against external threats like data leaks and phishing

Streamlined security operations and development workflows

AI-powered insights combined with expert human analysis

Comprehensive attack surface management

By combining RADAR with traditional penetration testing services, RISCPoint is offering a holistic, year-round security solution that addresses the crucial gap between annual pentests. This approach ensures clients maintain a strong security posture every single day, setting RISCPoint apart in the competitive cybersecurity landscape.

RADAR is now available for demonstrations and implementations. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.radarsecurity.ai.

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint Advisory Group provides custom-tailored security and compliance services to organizations ranging from Fortune 10 companies to pre-Series A startups. With a focus on deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint helps clients navigate complex security challenges and achieve robust compliance postures.

