RISE & SHINE WITH NEW FUNFETTI® & HUNGRY JACK® FROZEN PANCAKES, IN GROCERY STORES NATIONWIDE

Portfolio of new frozen pancake varieties to quickly please the whole family every morning!

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morning breakfast crew: Hometown Food Company is releasing a portfolio of new frozen pancakes from your favorite shelf stable pancake mix brands! Hungry Jack® pancake mix has been a staple in the pancake mix aisle, bringing tasty breakfast options to households for over 50 years. Funfetti® pancakes let households make every day a celebration. These new items will ease your morning breakfast preparation, bring variety for the whole family, and still deliver on the delicious brand promises households have come to rely on!

"Morning breakfast consumption at home has increased in the past few years, as more people work from home. Hometown recognizes the need for a quick, hot breakfast, so we are bringing our signature pancake mix to life in the frozen breakfast aisle. By introducing frozen pancakes under both the Hungry Jack and Funfetti brands, we are bringing options for all members of the family," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company.

Hungry Jack® frozen pancakes are now available in regular size, buttermilk and chocolate chip flavors, and mini buttermilk size; Funfetti® frozen pancakes come in a mini buttermilk size, regular and unicorn. For a quick option, the pancakes can be heated up in the microwave in under a minute or for a longer option, in the conventional oven for just under 12 minutes. Top these frozen pancakes with Hungry Jack® syrup or your favorite jam and enjoy!

"Our Hungry Jack and Funfetti frozen pancakes are a great way to kick off the morning with a hot breakfast, with options for the whole family," Anglemyer continued. "With flavors and sizes to satisfy everyone, we're confident this will become a favorite staple in every household."

Hungry Jack® and Funfetti® frozen pancakes are now available nationwide for an MSRP ranging from $2.99 to $3.49 each. For more information, visit HungryJack.com or Funfetti.com or visit @hungryjack and @Funfetti on Instagram and Tik Tok.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in October 2019 by acquiring the Arrowhead Mills® and SunSpire® brands.

