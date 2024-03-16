RISE announces finalists for 2024 Health Care Hero Award

RISE has narrowed the impressive candidate pool of nearly 60 nominations to the top five finalists.

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2024 RISE Health Care Hero Award. The prestigious honor, presented annually at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health, acknowledges an individual's effort to make a significant impact on the lives of underserved populations through health care and/or social services interventions, and through superior example of the RISE mission to promote health equity among all patients.

RISE received 59 nominations for this year's award. The five finalists include:

Cristina Conlon , care navigator, ReferWell

, care navigator, ReferWell Tiffany Davis , executive director quality improvement and health equity, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois – HCSC

, executive director quality improvement and health equity, Blue Cross Blue Shield of – HCSC Dr. Kimberlee Wyche Etheridge , primary care provider and assistant professor, Meharry Medical College ; sr. VP health equity and diversity initiatives, ASTHO

, primary care provider and assistant professor, ; sr. VP health equity and diversity initiatives, ASTHO Sirene Garcia, CIO, Finger Lakes Community Health

Megan Shreve , CEO, South Central Community Action Programs, Inc.

The 2024 award recipient will be announced at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health in New Orleans on Tuesday, April 16, the second day of the three-day conference.

About the Health Care Hero Award

The Health Care Hero Award is presented each year to an individual who has made a significant impact on the lives of underserved populations through health care and/or social services interventions, and through superior example of the RISE mission to promote health equity among all patients.

Eligibility requirements include the following:

1) Nominee must work in a role that addresses social determinants of health.

2) Nominee must work for one of the following organizations: health plan, health care provider, social services provider/non-profit/CBO, government organization, foundation, pharmaceutical company, or vendor/supplier.

3) Nominee does not need to have a medical credential to be nominated.

4) Nominee must have fulfilled one of the following criteria: contributed to significant process improvement in addressing the care of underserved populations and/or dedicated 10+ years to exemplary work in this industry.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 award. Nominations must be submitted by December 31, 2024. The award will be presented at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health. The 2025 date and location are forthcoming.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, in-house training, webinars as well as an association comprised of over 2,500 members, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering top quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

