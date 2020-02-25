RISE Association Launches New Community, Member Portal for Medicare Advantage Health Plan Professionals

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The RISE Association today unveiled the launch of a new community to help local and regional Medicare Advantage health plan professionals differentiate themselves from national carriers and grow and retain their membership base.

The Medicare Member Acquisition & Experience Community is designed for professionals involved in marketing, business development, member engagement, member experience, product development, and product management to interact, share best practices, and continue their education.

Membership is free and will help Medicare Advantage professionals stay on top of the latest Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services marketing and communication regulations, understand evolving Medicare Advantage benefits and how competitors are adapting to these opportunities, and be part of the conversation around the shifts in demographics, purchasing patterns, and member experience strategies that will define future risks and potential wins.

The new community reflects The RISE Association's mission to provide a community for like-minded professionals to come together for networking, education, and industry collaboration to stay ahead and advance their careers. Association members can also join other communities, including quality and revenue and social determinants of health.

"We wanted to create a distinct experience for the Medicare Member Acquisition & Experience community and branch out with unique content that stands apart from the material we provide for the risk adjustment and Stars audiences. Our idea was to bring everything closer so our members could envision the community that they identify with and the issues they care most about," said Kevin Mowll, executive director, RISE Association, at the start of RISE's annual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, which is taking place Feb. 25-26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Members of the Medicare Member Acquisition & Experience Community will have access to a new member portal that provides exclusive content, live webinars, user groups, quarterly newsletters, discussion board, a job board, conference discounts, and a directory of solution partners. "We are thrilled to launch the new member portal to our membership base. As the hub for all community activity, the member portal enables members and community partners to engage, learn, and interact not just at our live conferences, but on a 24/7/365 basis," said Kristen Smith, vice president, marketing, for RISE.

Visit risehealth.org/membership for more information about The RISE Association communities and membership.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government healthcare reform. Recognized throughout the industry as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence, and career development. Click here to learn more about RISE.

