Rise Baking Company Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery

Acquisition expected to expand Rise's cookie operations and strengthen innovation capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the baking industry's most trusted brands and a leading manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New Jersey-based Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery, a manufacturer of premium cookies and baked goods known for its innovative product development, eye-catching packaging and strong retail partnerships nationwide. Consummation of the acquisition is targeted to occur in Q3 2026 and is subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery

Over the past 40 years, Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturers of thaw-and-sell baked goods, with more than 350,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across three modern facilities. The company's portfolio includes its flagship Jimmy's Cookies brand, the King Krumb Cookie line and Ecce Panis artisan breads, along with a variety of private label, seasonal and limited-time offerings that have helped drive innovation and growth within the category.

"Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery brings strong operational capabilities, a proven innovation track record and an experienced team to Rise," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. "Their expertise and strong reputation in the cookie category make them a natural fit for Rise while expanding our footprint in the Northeast. We're excited to welcome Jimmy's employees to Rise and look forward to building on the momentum they've created."

The complementary acquisition is expected to expand Rise Baking Company's product offering and manufacturing capabilities as well as add customer reach in the Northeast. Together, the companies will be well-positioned to deliver outstanding quality and customer service and continued growth for in-store bakery and foodservice customers across the country.

Howard Hirsch, CEO of Jimmy's, added, "Rise Baking Company shares our passion for quality, innovation and customer service. This partnership is expected to create exciting opportunities for continued growth while allowing us to maintain the entrepreneurial spirit and bakery craftsmanship that Jimmy's is known for." Michael Pisani, the company's President said: "We are excited to be able to continue to support our customers while expanding our product offering."

This acquisition is expected to continue Rise Baking Company's strategic growth within the bakery category and to reinforce its commitment to investing in brands with specialized expertise, strong customer relationships and innovation-driven growth potential.

For additional information on Rise Baking Company, visit www.risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people, who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

About Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery:

Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery is a nationally acclaimed wholesale bakery dedicated to creating gourmet cookies and artisan bread made with premium ingredients and time-honored recipes. Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery combines quality, creativity, and exceptional customer service to deliver memorable experiences for every occasion. Proudly serving the community since 1985, Jimmy's is committed to freshness, flavor, and bringing people together through great food.

SOURCE Rise Baking Company