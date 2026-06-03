Rise Baking Company to Highlight Innovation at 2026 IDDBA

From indulgent treats to labor-saving solutions, Rise will showcase the future of bakery at IDDBA

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the baking industry's most trusted brands and a leading manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, is heading to the 2026 International Dairy Deli Baking Association (IDDBA) Show in Orlando, June 7-9. At this year's show, Rise will spotlight clean label innovations, labor-saving bakery solutions, trend-forward decorating inspiration and seasonal flavor concepts designed to help retailers meet evolving consumer preferences, drive impulse purchases and simplify execution.

Rise Baking Company

Located at booth #2661, Rise will showcase its full portfolio – from cakes, pies, icings and buttercremes to cookies, muffins, crispy bars and more – giving attendees the opportunity to see and taste its capabilities firsthand. Highlights and new additions at this year's show include:

Clean Label & Natural Color Solutions: IDDBA attendees will get a firsthand look at Simplicious® Buttercremes and Pre-deposited Muffins, along with crispy bars, mini bundt cakes and cake layers made without artificial colors that help retailers meet evolving consumer preferences for cleaner ingredient labels.

IDDBA attendees will get a firsthand look at Simplicious® Buttercremes and Pre-deposited Muffins, along with crispy bars, mini bundt cakes and cake layers made without artificial colors that help retailers meet evolving consumer preferences for cleaner ingredient labels. Flavor Innovation & Seasonal Offerings: The booth will feature new flavors and seasonal concepts inspired by trending spring and fall profiles, including lemon blueberry, banana chocolate chip, salted caramel, gingerbread and more across Rise's portfolio, helping customers keep seasonal assortments fresh year-round.

The booth will feature new flavors and seasonal concepts inspired by trending spring and fall profiles, including lemon blueberry, banana chocolate chip, salted caramel, gingerbread and more across Rise's portfolio, helping customers keep seasonal assortments fresh year-round. Smaller, Indulgent Portions: Mini Bundt Cakes, Cake Squares, Mini Cookies and Snack Pies will showcase how retailers can meet consumer demand for portion-controlled indulgence while driving grab-and-go and impulse purchase opportunities.

Mini Bundt Cakes, Cake Squares, Mini Cookies and Snack Pies will showcase how retailers can meet consumer demand for portion-controlled indulgence while driving grab-and-go and impulse purchase opportunities. Labor-Saving Solutions: From Fast Pan® cookies to base-iced cakes and other retail-ready offerings, Rise will showcase solutions designed to help streamline back-of-house operations while delivering consistency, efficiency and quality for in-store bakery teams.

From Fast Pan® cookies to base-iced cakes and other retail-ready offerings, Rise will showcase solutions designed to help streamline back-of-house operations while delivering consistency, efficiency and quality for in-store bakery teams. Cake Decorating Trends & Customization: Trend-forward decorating inspiration, including textured finishes, vintage florals and minimalist designs, will be showcased alongside flexible cake solutions ranging from base-iced cakes to fully finished offerings.

"We're looking forward to connecting with our customers and partners at IDDBA," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. "As customer needs continue evolving, IDDBA is a great time to share ideas, talk through industry challenges and celebrate the fun side of this business and the products tied to moments people genuinely enjoy."

Rise partners with leading grocery retailers, convenience stores, QSRs and foodservice operators across North America, delivering high-quality baking solutions backed by industry expertise and unparalleled customer support.

For additional information on Rise Baking Company, visit risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people, who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

SOURCE Rise Baking Company