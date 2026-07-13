Rise Baking Company Announces Relocation and Evolution of Innovation Center in Atlanta

New Office and R&D Lab Designed to Support Growth, Collaboration and Future Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the baking industry's most trusted brands and a leading manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, announces today the relocation of their Tucker, Georgia Innovation Center to Uptown Atlanta, a hyper-accessible, 47-acre mixed-use destination located between Midtown and Buckhead. The move reflects the company's continued growth and is an investment in how its teams work, collaborate, and serve customers.

Rise Baking Company, home to some of the baking industry's most trusted brands and a leading manufacturer serving in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, announced the relocation of its Tucker, Georgia Innovation Center to Uptown Atlanta.

After more than 20 years in Tucker, Rise made the decision to transition to a new location as its current lease comes to an end later this year. The new space at 575 Main Street NE will be designed to better support the company's evolving needs, bringing together teams in an environment built for innovation and connection. Rise will continue operating its manufacturing facilities in Tucker and Douglasville, maintaining its longstanding production presence in the Atlanta area.

"The current Innovation Center in Tucker has been an important part of our history, and we're grateful for the foundation it provided," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. "As we look ahead, this move allows us to evolve our environment in a way that better supports our people, our customers and how we work together. It's an investment in building a true Commercial and Customer Center of Excellence that reflects who we are today and where we're headed, not only in terms of our capabilities, but also in providing an environment where our people can connect, collaborate and thrive."

"We are proud to welcome Rise Baking Company to Uptown," said Eric Schiela, COO for Rubenstein Partners. "The company's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Uptown's vibrant community of office tenants and retail concepts, and we are excited to support its continued growth in the Atlanta market."

The new Commercial and Customer Center of Excellence will offer over 30,000 square feet of combined office and R&D space, expanding and enhancing current capabilities. Bringing together Rise's Atlanta-based shared services teams – including R&D, customer service, commercialization, operations, procurement and payroll – into a single location, the space is designed to support both business growth and employee experience. With amenities that encourage collaboration, wellbeing and productivity, the facility reflects Rise's continued investment in its people and future.

Anchored by the Lindbergh MARTA Station, Uptown Atlanta includes a mix of retail and restaurant offerings, along with community gathering spaces such as The Lawn and a pedestrian-friendly Main Street. Uptown's retail and restaurant lineup includes White Windmill, Madre Selva, J'ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, Bene Korean, Sugarcoat, Roundhouse Kickboxing, The Commodore, 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar and Chow À La Carte at Uptown Test Kitchen. Uptown Atlanta is owned by Rubenstein Partners.

The transit-oriented community also connects to other major pedestrian trails, including the Atlanta Beltline, PATH400 and the South Fork Trail. On-site office amenities include a 35,000 square-foot office atrium, fitness center, conference facilities and collaborative workspaces, as well as a game room with a golf simulator.

The move is expected to take place later this year. For additional information on Rise Baking Company, visit www.risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

About Uptown Atlanta:

Uptown is a hyper-accessible, 47-acre mixed-use community that brings the best of Atlanta together. As the largest mixed-use development in Atlanta to connect directly with MARTA and the city's major pedestrian trails, such as the forthcoming Atlanta Beltline and the South Fork Trail, Uptown combines 110,000 square feet of street-level retail, greenspace and art and one million square feet of Class A office space. Uptown is being redeveloped by private real estate investment management and advisory firm Rubenstein Partners, LP (Rubenstein). Redevelopment plans include upgrading building facades, streetscapes and greenspaces; activating the property with local retail, artist galleries, restaurants and events; and attracting office tenants who value working in a vibrant mixed-use environment. Atlanta has a Downtown, a Midtown, a Buckhead, and now, finally, an Uptown. To learn more about Uptown, visit uptownatlanta.com and follow @UptownAtlanta on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Rise Baking Company