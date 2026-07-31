MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the baking industry's most trusted brands and a leading manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery, further strengthening its position in the cookie category while expanding manufacturing capabilities in the Northeast.

Rise Baking Company expands innovation and manufacturing footprint with completion of Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery Acquisition.

The transaction marks another milestone for Rise Baking Company's long-term growth strategy, building on a proven track record of strategic acquisitions that have strengthened the company's capabilities while maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality bakery products. The acquisition is well positioned to expand innovation, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and provide even greater value to customers.

"We've admired what the Jimmy's team has built over the years, and we're excited to welcome them to Rise," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. "What makes this acquisition special is the people. Jimmy's has built an outstanding team, a strong culture and a reputation for delivering innovative products and service. Together, we'll build on that foundation as we continue investing in our customers, our people, and the future of our business."

Customers will continue to benefit from the trusted products, services and relationships both companies are known for. For now, Jimmy's will operate independently while both companies take a thoughtful approach to integration, ensuring continuity for employees, customers, and partners.

"Jimmy's success has been built on quality, craftsmanship and the people behind our business," said Howard Hirsch, CEO of Jimmy's. "This acquisition allows us to build on that legacy while creating new opportunities for our employees, partners and customers."

"Our focus remains the same: delivering exceptional products and outstanding service to our customers," added Michael Pisani, President of Jimmy's. "With Rise, we'll have even greater resources to innovate, grow and continue meeting our customers' evolving needs."

For more than 40 years, Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery has built a reputation as a leader in thaw-and-sell baked goods, serving retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Operating three manufacturing facilities totaling more than 350,000 square feet, the company brings a strong portfolio – including the Jimmy's Cookies brand, the King Krumb Cookie line and Ecce Panis artisan breads – along with deep expertise in product innovation and private label solutions.

This acquisition reflects Rise Baking Company's continued investment in strategic growth and reinforces its commitment to expanding its portfolio through complementary products and capabilities that bring specialized expertise, operational excellence and innovation to help customers succeed.

For additional information on Rise Baking Company, visit www.risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people, who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

About Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery:

Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery is a nationally acclaimed wholesale bakery dedicated to creating gourmet cookies and artisan bread made with premium ingredients and time-honored recipes. Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery combines quality, creativity, and exceptional customer service to deliver memorable experiences for every occasion. Proudly serving the community since 1985, Jimmy's is committed to freshness, flavor, and bringing people together through great food.

SOURCE Rise Baking Company