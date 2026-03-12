Rise Baking Company Optimizes Manufacturing Footprint to Expand Production Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the most trusted brands in the baking industry, announced a major expansion of its Pleasant View, Utah-based facility as part of a broader strategy to optimize its manufacturing network and support growth across multiple product categories, including increased pie production capacity.

The expansion will add approximately 115,000 square feet of new manufacturing space to support operational efficiency, consistency, and long-term growth nationwide. By concentrating additional production in Pleasant View, Rise is streamlining its footprint to better align capacity with customer demand.

"This expansion is about building a smarter, more efficient manufacturing network that better supports our customers today and positions us for the future," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. "By further investing in Pleasant View, we're optimizing our pie production footprint while creating additional footprint and capacity to support future growth, strengthening our ability to deliver the quality and consistency our customers rely on."

As part of this strategy, Rise Baking Company will consolidate its manufacturing footprint in the coming months, including the closure of its Kent, Washington facility. The decision to close the Kent facility was made after careful consideration. The company recognizes the impact this has on employees and their families and is committed to supporting those affected through a severance and retention package aligned with years of service, as well as opportunities to pursue other roles within the organization.

The expansion of Rise Baking Company's Pleasant View facility is expected to create 170 new jobs, providing new career opportunities for the Pleasant View, Weber County, and Utah communities. The project also includes significant infrastructure upgrades, from advanced wastewater management systems to new energy-saving efficiencies designed to reduce environmental impact.

Rise Baking Company has operated its Pleasant View facility for more than 30 years, growing alongside the community since 1994. Currently spanning over 142,000 square feet of production and cold storage space, the facility specializes in cookies and icings, offering a range of labor-saving solutions as well as the brand's signature buttercremes.

Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. The company helps customers grow their businesses by offering an extensive lineup of products and unparalleled support through industry expertise.

The expansion is slated for completion in 2026. For more information on Rise Baking Company's offerings or to explore job opportunities at the Pleasant View facility, visit www.risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people, who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

