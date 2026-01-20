Rise Brands Names Hana Hesselgesser Chief Executive Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Brands, the creative force behind popular entertainment venues like Pins Mechanical Co., 16-Bit Bar+Arcade and No Soliciting, announced today that Hana (Khouri) Hesselgesser has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made by Troy Allen, the founder of Rise Brands.

As Rise Brands approaches the 10-year anniversary of Pins Mechanical Co., its largest brand, strengthening the leadership team became a priority for the continued growth of both Pins and Rise Brands. "As we've grown, it became clear that our future success would require us to think differently," Allen said. "Our business is more complex, expectations are higher, and we need to improve operational discipline for planned growth. Hana's leadership strengthens our team and will fuel our future success."

Hesselgesser brings deep experience in the hospitality and entertainment space. She served as CEO and President at Drive Shack and held several senior leadership roles at Topgolf. "What Rise Brands has created is truly special," said Hesselgesser. " I have a deep respect for the brands, and I'm thrilled to step into this role and guide what's next. Working alongside Troy, we're focused on the most critical priorities right now as we build the foundation for the company's next chapter."

Over the past year, Rise Brands opened three new Pins locations, expanding the footprint of its duckpin bowling concept, and in February, it will open its third No Soliciting, a members-only social club. This expansion pushes Rise Brands to 16 locations across six states throughout the Midwest and South.

Hesselgesser isn't the only new addition to the Rise Brands leadership team. The company also recently welcomed David Ritchie as Vice President of Operations, overseeing operations across all Rise Brands locations. Ritchie brings a strong management background and most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Mission Restaurant Group.

With this expanded leadership team in place, Rise Brands is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. Their collective experience will reinforce the brand's commitment to operational excellence across the organization while continuing to create memorable guest experiences that raise the bar on exceptional hospitality.

About Rise Brands:

Rise Brands is a brand development firm that specializes in creating immersive consumer experiences. As the owners and operators of 16-Bit Bar + Arcade , Pins Mechanical Company , and No Soliciting , each brand embodies creative, authentic fun. Rise currently owns thirteen Pins and 16-Bit Bar + Arcades across the Midwest and South and three No Soliciting locations. Established in 2013, Rise continues to create, develop and grow brands from its home office in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.risebrands.com for more information.

