Rise Broadband Partners with Mimosa to Deploy High-Speed Broadband

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Broadband has selected Mimosa Networks to expand their network to provide high-speed broadband access to their customers. The planned PTMP (point-to-multipoint) deployment involves the use of micro and small cells, also known as MicroPoPs, to create dense coverage in residential and commercial areas.

For a few years, Rise Broadband has deployed Mimosa's PTP (point-to-point) backhaul solutions, including the B5, B5c, B24, and B11, with success. This partnership marks Rise Broadband's selection of Mimosa for PTMP deployments. The decision came after rigorous lab and field testing, and limited live deployments where Mimosa exceeded expectations. It was noted that consistent performance in NLOS (non-line-of-sight) environments was sufficient, and that the live Mimosa deployments surpassed set targets. While Mimosa products are designed for LOS (line-of-sight), they can work in semi-NLOS situations if spectrum is clear and the links are short.

The goal of these MicroPoP deployments is to enable multi-Gigabit capacity per site. Rise Broadband aims to deliver 100 Mbps service for each client, up to three miles from the tower, using connectorized, 4x4 Mimosa A5c access points with beamforming, GPS Sync, and MIMO. These access points will be paired with C5x modular client radios. "We are impressed with how consistent performance is across many different antenna types on the A5c. This makes the product very modular and expands its use case beyond what we originally intended," explained Chad Mueller, VP, Field Engineering and Network Deployment. Rise Broadband continued saying their experience overall has been extremely positive and that they are excited to expand deployment of the A5c and C5x in their network. Rise Broadband expects to at least double their Mimosa access point deployments in multiple geographic areas this year.

"Mimosa has delivered on advertised speeds and we are excited with the initial results as a 5 GHz semi-NLOS solution," said Chad Mueller at Rise Broadband.

About Mimosa Networks

Mimosa Networks, a division of Airspan, is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, enabling service providers to connect dense, urban, and hard-to-reach rural homes at a fraction of the cost of fiber. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client solutions are deployed in a hybrid-fiber-wireless architecture, and engineered for both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections, across a variety of diverse applications including residential and business high-speed internet access, surveillance, public safety, education, and hospitality networking. Mimosa Networks was acquired in 2018 by Airspan, the leading vendor of 4G/5G wireless densification solutions. Learn more at www.mimosa.co.

About Rise Broadband

Rise Broadband is the largest privately-held fixed wireless service provider in the US; offering affordable high-speed internet and digital phone services across 16 states. Rise Broadband was established in 2006 and serves residential and business customers in rural and suburban areas of the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The company, headquartered in Englewood, CO (metro Denver), has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Additional information is available at www.risebroadband.com.

