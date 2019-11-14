RISE Education Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019

Total revenues increased by 18.4% year-over-year to RMB411.1 million ( US$57.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2019.

( ) in the third quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to RISE increased by 19.7% year-over-year to RMB39.4 million ( US$5.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2019.

( ) in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE [1] increased by 22.4% year-over-year to RMB48.5 million ( US$6.8 million ) in the third quarter of 2019.

increased by 22.4% year-over-year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 37.1% year-over-year to RMB88.9 million ( US$12.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2019.

( ) in the third quarter of 2019. Student enrollments [2] for Rise regular courses, including Rise Start and Rise On, increased by 14.7% year-over-year to 14,700, which includes 6,492 students in the cities where the collection of standard tuition has been broken into 3 to 4 installments since December 2018 ; 6,782 in the other cities where the Company continues to collect tuition for the full course and 1,426 from the newly acquired Shijiazhuang business which was fully consolidated in the third quarter of 2019. Student enrollments for other Rise courses were 1,175 in the third quarter of 2019, including 354 from online courses, 288 from short-term and SSAT test-prep courses, and 533 from The Edge Learning Centers Limited ("The Edge").

for Rise regular courses, including Rise Start and Rise On, increased by 14.7% year-over-year to 14,700, which includes 6,492 students in the cities where the collection of standard tuition has been broken into 3 to 4 installments since ; 6,782 in the other cities where the Company continues to collect tuition for the full course and 1,426 from the newly acquired business which was fully consolidated in the third quarter of 2019. Student enrollments for other Rise courses were 1,175 in the third quarter of 2019, including 354 from online courses, 288 from short-term and SSAT test-prep courses, and 533 from The Edge Learning Centers Limited ("The Edge"). The total number of the Company's learning centers increased to 451, consisting of 87 self-owned (including 7 operated by the newly acquired Shijiazhuang business and 2 operated by The Edge) and 364 franchised learning centers.

business and 2 operated by The Edge) and 364 franchised learning centers. Student retention rate at self-owned learning centers was 69% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 71% for the same period of the prior year.

The one-year share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors in November 2018 completed during the quarter. The Company repurchased a total of 1,158,741 ADSs on the open market, at an average price of US$8.66 per ADS, for an aggregate consideration of US$10.0 million .





Three Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands RMB, except for percentage and per ADS data) 2018 2019 Pct. Change Revenues 347,395 411,143 18.4% Net income attributable to RISE 32,890 39,362 19.7% Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE 39,621 48,482 22.4% Net income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic 0.57 0.70 22.8% Net income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted 0.57 0.69 21.1% Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic 0.69 0.86 24.6% Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted 0.68 0.85 25.0% Adjusted EBITDA 64,817 88,877 37.1%



Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands RMB, except for percentage and per ADS data) 2018 2019 Pct. Change Revenues 917,720 1,113,225 21.3% Net income attributable to RISE 111,453 96,965 -13.0% Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE 132,075 147,245 11.5% Net income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic 1.96 1.70 -13.3% Net income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted 1.92 1.68 -12.5% Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – basic 2.32 2.58 11.2% Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE – diluted 2.28 2.55 11.8% Adjusted EBITDA 209,205 258,328 23.5%

"I'm very delighted to report a solid quarter of growth across our business as we continue to enhance our operations to support sustainable long-term growth," commented Mr. Yiding Sun, Chief Executive Officer of RISE. "We consolidated the Shijiazhuang operations to our business during the third quarter, which added 7 learning centers to our self-owned learning center network, and will help accelerate revenue growth going forward. The investments in our core competitiveness through new incentives for teachers and our continued efforts to deploy marketing dollars in a more targeted manner are beginning to pay off. As a result, teacher retention and employee morale have improved. In face of the challenges posed by the regulatory environment and macroeconomic headwinds, we achieved an 18.9% increase in new student enrollments and a 14.7% increase in total student enrollments for regular courses, and meanwhile managed to reduce student acquisition costs during the quarter. We will continue to focus on further integrating online content into our offline product offerings, investing in teacher training and technology, expanding our geographic network, and enhancing operational efficiency. We remain positive about our future growth and will continue to focus on building our business for the long-term."

Ms. Jiandong Lu, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of RISE, stated, "With the backdrop of the challenging regulatory and macroeconomic environment, total revenue increased by 18.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 290 basis points to 21.6%, when compared with the same quarter of last year. By better leveraging our offline learning center network and further optimizing the allocation of marketing resources between online and offline channels, we succeeded in reducing selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue to 19.9% during the third quarter, 220 basis points lower than that of the same period of last year, which significantly contributed to the improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. We will continue investing in our core competitiveness to further drive new student enrollments, strengthen our high retention rate and deliver sustainable growth."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Revenues

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by RMB63.7 million, or 18.4%, to RMB411.1 million (US$57.5 million) from RMB347.4 million for the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of RMB56.0 million in revenues from educational programs.

Revenues from educational programs for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 20.2% to RMB333.3 million ( US$46.6 million ). The increase in revenues from educational programs was primarily due to (i) an increase in the number of students in class for the Company's regular courses operated by self-owned learning centers, and (ii) price increases for the Company's regular courses since the beginning of the year. The number of the Company's self-owned learning centers also increased to 87 as of September 30, 2019 from 70 as of September 30, 2018 . The Company added 205 classrooms as of September 30, 2019 as compared with September 30, 2018 .

( ). The increase in revenues from educational programs was primarily due to (i) an increase in the number of students in class for the Company's regular courses operated by self-owned learning centers, and (ii) price increases for the Company's regular courses since the beginning of the year. The number of the Company's self-owned learning centers also increased to 87 as of from 70 as of . The Company added 205 classrooms as of as compared with . Franchise revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 27.4% to RMB45.4 million ( US$6.3 million ), primarily due to an increase in initial franchise fees and recurring franchise fees associated with an increase in the number of franchised learning centers from 273 as of September 30, 2018 to 364 as of September 30, 2019 .

( ), primarily due to an increase in initial franchise fees and recurring franchise fees associated with an increase in the number of franchised learning centers from 273 as of to 364 as of . Other revenues for the third quarter of 2019 decreased by 5.8% year-over-year to RMB32.5 million ( US$4.5 million ).

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by RMB32.4 million, or 19.8%, to RMB196.3 million (US$27.5 million). The increase was primarily due to personnel costs associated with an increase in teacher headcount, total teaching hours and teacher compensation at the Company's self-owned learning centers and an increase in rental costs associated with the expansion of the Company's operations. Non-GAAP cost of revenues[3] for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 20.3% to RMB192.4 million (US$26.9 million).

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by RMB31.4 million, or 17.1%, to RMB214.9 million (US$30.1 million). Gross margin was 52.3% for the third quarter of 2019 as compared with 52.8% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by RMB13.7 million, or 10.1%, to RMB149.0 million (US$20.9 million). Non-GAAP operating expenses[3] for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB143.8 million (US$20.1 million).

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 7.4% year-over-year to RMB83.3 million ( US$11.7 million ) for the third quarter of 2019, as compared with RMB77.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily associated with a headcount increase and an incentive-related salary raise for the Company's marketing staff. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 7.0% year-over-year to RMB82.0 million ( US$11.5 million ).

( ) for the third quarter of 2019, as compared with for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily associated with a headcount increase and an incentive-related salary raise for the Company's marketing staff. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 7.0% year-over-year to ( ). General and administrative expenses increased by 13.7% year-over-year to RMB65.8 million ( US$9.2 million ) for the third quarter of 2019, as compared with RMB57.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in personnel costs associated with the Company's expanding businesses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 10.5% year-over-year to RMB61.8 million ( US$8.6 million ).

Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 36.7% year-over-year to RMB65.8 million (US$9.2 million). Non-GAAP operating income[2] for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 36.5% year-over-year to RMB74.9 million (US$10.5 million).

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 16.0%, as compared with 13.9% for the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.2% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared with 15.8% for the same period of last year. The significant improvement in the operating margin was the result of improvements in the optimization of the Company's selling and marketing resources and a careful control of general and administrative expenses.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB8.8 million (US$1.2 million), as compared with RMB8.6 million for the same period of the prior year.

Other Income, net

Other income for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), as compared with RMB0.4 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB24.0 million (US$3.4 million), as compared with RMB17.3 million for the same period of the prior year.

Net Income Attributable to RISE

Net income attributable to RISE for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 19.7% to RMB39.4 million (US$5.5 million). Net margin attributable to RISE in the third quarter of 2019 was 9.6%, compared with 9.5% for the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 22.4% year-over-year to RMB48.5million (US$6.8 million). Non-GAAP net margin attributable to RISE[1] was 11.8% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared with 11.4% for the same period of the prior year.

EBITDA represents net income before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 35.0% to RMB84.2 million (US$11.8 million) from RMB62.4 million for the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 37.1% year-over-year to RMB88.9 million (US$12.4 million) from RMB64.8 million for the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 21.6% in the third quarter of 2019 from 18.7% for the same period of the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and RMB0.69 (US$0.10), respectively, for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB0.86 (US$0.12) and RMB0.85 (US$0.12), respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of non-GAAP cost of revenues, operating expenses, net income, net income attributable to RISE per ADS, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, see "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Cash Flow

Net cash generated from operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), as compared with RMB74.7 million of cash generated from operating activities for the same period of the prior year, mainly attributable to the change in the tuition collection schedule mandated by government regulations.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and loan to a related party of RMB1,036.9 million (US$145.1 million), as compared with RMB1,316.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

Current and non-current deferred revenue and customer advances were RMB831.6 million (US$116.3 million) as of September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of 20.0% from RMB1,038.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the change in the tuition collection schedule. Deferred revenue and customer advances mainly consisted of upfront tuition payments from students and initial franchise fees from the Company's franchise partners.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Revenues

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased by RMB195.5 million, or 21.3%, to RMB1,113.2 million (US$155.7 million) from RMB917.7 million for the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of RMB171.2 million in revenues from educational programs.

Revenues from educational programs for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 22.1% to RMB944.8 million ( US$132.2 million ). The increase in revenues from educational programs was primarily due to (i) an increase in the number of students in class for the Company's regular courses operated by self-owned learning centers and (ii) an increase in prices for the Company's regular courses from the beginning of the year.

( ). The increase in revenues from educational programs was primarily due to (i) an increase in the number of students in class for the Company's regular courses operated by self-owned learning centers and (ii) an increase in prices for the Company's regular courses from the beginning of the year. Franchise revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 27.1% to RMB123.3 million ( US$17.3 million ), primarily due to an increase in initial franchise fees and recurring franchise fees associated with an increase in the number of franchised learning centers from 273 as of September 30, 2018 to 364 as of September 30, 2019 .

( ), primarily due to an increase in initial franchise fees and recurring franchise fees associated with an increase in the number of franchised learning centers from 273 as of to 364 as of . Other revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB45.1 million ( US$6.3 million ), as compared with RMB47.2 million for the same period of the prior year.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased by RMB84.9 million, or 19.9%, to RMB511.1 million (US$71.5 million). The increase was primarily due to personnel costs associated with an increase in teacher headcount, total teaching hours and teacher compensation at the Company's self-owned learning centers and an increase in rental costs associated with the expansion of the Company's operations. Non-GAAP cost of revenues[3] for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 20.0% to RMB498.1 million (US$69.7 million).

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased by RMB110.6 million, or 22.5%, to RMB602.1 million (US$84.2 million). Gross margin improved to 54.1% during the first nine months of 2019 from 53.6% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2019 increased by RMB96.1 million, or 27.9%, to RMB440.0 million (US$61.6 million). Non-GAAP operating expenses[3] for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB402.8 million (US$56.3 million).

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 24.7% year-over-year to RMB219.7 million ( US$30.7 million ) for the first nine months of 2019, as compared with RMB176.2 million for the first nine months of 2018. The increase was primarily associated with a headcount increase and an incentive-related salary raise for the Company's marketing staff. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 25.5% year-over-year to RMB216.5 million ( US$30.3 million ).

( ) for the first nine months of 2019, as compared with for the first nine months of 2018. The increase was primarily associated with a headcount increase and an incentive-related salary raise for the Company's marketing staff. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 25.5% year-over-year to ( ). General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2019 were RMB220.3 million ( US$30.8 million ), an increase of 31.4% year-over-year, from RMB167.7 million for the first nine months of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) increased share-based compensation expenses associated with new option grants during the second quarter of 2019, (ii) an increase in personnel costs and rental costs associated with the Company's expanding business and (iii) an increase in professional service fees related to acquisitions and the Company's strategic projects. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 15.1% year-over-year to RMB186.2 million ( US$26.1 million ).

Operating Income and Operating Margin

Operating income for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 9.8% year-over-year to RMB162.1 million (US$22.7 million). Non-GAAP operating income[1] for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 26.3% year-over-year to RMB212.4 million (US$29.7 million).

Operating margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 14.6%, compared with 16.1% for the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 19.1%, as compared with 18.3% for the same period of last year. The improvement in the operating margin was the result of improvements in the optimization of the Company's selling and marketing resources and careful control of general and administrative expenses

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB26.7 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB24.9 million for the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million), as compared with RMB12.1 million for the same period of the prior year.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB62.0 million (US$8.7 million), as compared with RMB47.0 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was mainly due to non-deductible share-based compensation expenses recognized in 2019.

Net Income Attributable to RISE

Net income attributable to RISE for the first nine months of 2019 decreased by 13.0% to RMB97.0 million (US$13.6 million). Net margin attributable to RISE for the first nine months of 2019 decreased to 8.7% from 12.1% for the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 11.5% year-over-year to RMB147.2 million (US$20.6 million). Non-GAAP net margin attributable to RISE[1] declined to 13.2% for the first nine months of 2019 from 14.4% for the same period of the prior year.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 10.0% to RMB221.0 million (US$30.9 million) from RMB200.9 million for the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 23.5% year-over-year to RMB258.3 million (US$36.1 million) from RMB209.2 million for the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 23.2% for the first nine months of 2019, from 22.8% for the same period of the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB1.70 (US$0.24) and RMB1.68 (US$0.24), respectively, for the first nine months of 2019. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE per ADS was RMB2.58 (US$0.36) and RMB2.55 (US$0.36), respectively, for the first nine months of 2019.

Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities for the first nine months of 2019 was RMB48.0 million (US$6.7 million), as compared with RMB307.5 million of cash generated from operating activities for the same period of the prior year, mainly attributable to the change in tuition collection schedule mandated by government regulations.

Completion of the Share Repurchase Program

The Company's Share Repurchase Program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to US$30 million of its outstanding ADSs, which was approved by its Board of Directors in November 2018, has completed. The Company has repurchased 1,158,741 ADSs on the open market, at an average price of US$8.66 per ADS, for an aggregate consideration of US$10.0 million.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects its total revenues to be in the range of RMB411 million to RMB418 million, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 16% to 18%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

RISE will hold a conference call on November 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (or November 15, 2019 at 9:00 am Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 China Domestic: 400-6208-038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: #8147155

The replay will be accessible through November 21, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 China Domestic: 400-6322-162 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 Conference ID: #8147155

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2019 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RISE's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in table at the end of this earnings release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results," which provides more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, provides the Company with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of the Company's business by excluding the effects of certain transaction-related expenses that do not reflect the ordinary operating expenses of the Company's operations and share-based compensation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net income provide the Company with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of the Company's business by excluding the effects of certain transaction-related expenses that do not reflect the ordinary EBITDA and net income of the Company's operations.

The Company uses non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to RISE to evaluate the Company's period-over-period operating performance because the Company's management believes these provide a more comparable measure of the Company's continuing business as it adjusts for transaction-related expenses that are not reflective of the normal earnings of the Company's business. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of the Company's business, and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future.

Non-GAAP financial information should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues exclude relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets ("IA") acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition from cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income adds back share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. Each of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses or non-GAAP general and administrative expenses excludes relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. EBITDA represents net income before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and thirteen to eighteen, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company's future financial and operating results, are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about RISE and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract new students and retain existing students, its ability to maintain or enhance its brand, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to introduce new products or enhance existing products, its ability to obtain required licenses, permits, filings or registrations, its ability to grow or operate or effectively monitor its franchise business, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control, macroeconomic conditions in China and government policies and regulations relating to its corporate structure, business and industry and their potential impact on its future business development, financial condition and results of operations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and RISE undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although RISE believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by RISE is included in RISE's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Investor Relations Contact

Mei Li

RISE Education

Email: riseir@rdchina.net

Tel: +86 (10) 8559-9191

[1] Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets, including teaching course license, trademark, student base and franchise agreements, as part of the junior English Language Training ("ELT") business acquisition by the Company from certain third-party in 2013 (the "2013 acquisition") from net income attributable to RISE. EBITDA represents net income before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expenses from EBITDA. For details on the calculation of each of these and the reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

[2] Student enrollment refers to the cumulative total number of courses enrolled in by students during a given period of time; if one student enrolls in multiple courses, it will be counted as multiple student enrollments.

[3] Non-GAAP cost of revenues exclude relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition from cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income adds back share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. Each of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses or non-GAAP general and administrative expenses excludes relevant share-based compensation expenses and amortization of certain intangible assets acquired as part of the 2013 acquisition. For details on the calculation of each of these and the reconciliation of each to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



As of

December 31

September 30

September 30

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,288,080

907,851

127,013 Restricted cash 28,705

29,054

4,065 Accounts receivable, net 2,438

3,757

526 Amounts due from related parties 190

100,378

14,043 Inventories 11,320

7,988

1,118 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,537

67,965

9,508 Total current assets 1,402,270

1,116,993

156,273 Property and equipment, net 128,412

134,027

18,751 Intangible assets, net 198,057

208,527

29,174 Long-term investment



33,000

4,617 Goodwill 491,969

654,082

91,509 Deferred tax assets 6,713

21,600

3,022 Other non-current assets 53,353

53,528

7,489 Operating lease right-of use assets



646,804

90,491 Total assets 2,280,774

2,868,561

401,326











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of long-term loan 82,506

137,593

19,250 Accounts payable 8,426

7,904

1,106 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 159,882

159,953

22,378 Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,002,796

796,263

111,401 Income taxes payable 25,262

35,737

5,000 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



164,315

22,989 Total current liabilities 1,278,872

1,301,765

182,124 Long-term loan 502,356

378,272

52,922 Deferred revenue and customer advances 36,037

35,319

4,941 Deferred tax liabilities 14,541

32,477

4,544 Other non-current liabilities 8,134

62,760

8,780 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion



495,480

69,320 Total liabilities 1,839,940

2,306,073

322,631











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 7,074

7,030

984 Additional paid-in capital 600,011

611,510

85,553 Treasury shares, at cost (23,460)

(39,235)

(5,489) Statutory reserves 78,345

78,345

10,961 Accumulated deficit (248,674)

(151,709)

(21,225) Accumulated other comprehensive income 42,459

39,390

5,511 Total Rise Education Cayman Ltd shareholders' equity 455,755

545,331

76,295 Non-controlling interests (14,921)

17,157

2,400 Total equity 440,834

562,488

78,695 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity 2,280,774

2,868,561

401,326

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except share and ADS data and per share and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 347,395

411,143

57,521

917,720

1,113,225

155,746 Educational programs 277,333

333,327

46,634

773,527

944,766

132,177 Franchise revenues 35,613

45,363

6,347

97,037

123,338

17,256 Others 34,449

32,453

4,540

47,156

45,121

6,313 Cost of revenues (163,883)

(196,280)

(27,461)

(426,192)

(511,095)

(71,505) Gross profit 183,512

214,863

30,060

491,528

602,130

84,241 Selling and marketing expenses (77,514)

(83,278)

(11,651)

(176,194)

(219,682)

(30,735) General and administrative expenses (57,834)

(65,759)

(9,200)

(167,730)

(220,321)

(30,824) Operating income 48,164

65,826

9,209

147,604

162,127

22,682 Interest income 8,614

4,498

629

21,277

13,906

1,946 Interest expense (8,602)

(8,836)

(1,236)

(24,850)

(26,684)

(3,733) Foreign currency exchange loss (1,167)

(941)

(132)

(1,022)

(1,430)

(200) Other income, net 354

688

97

12,074

9,187

1,285 Income before income tax expense 47,363

61,235

8,567

155,083

157,106

21,980 Income tax expense (17,345)

(24,047)

(3,364)

(47,028)

(61,929)

(8,664) Net income 30,018

37,188

5,203

108,055

95,177

13,316 Add: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,872

2,174

304

3,398

1,788

250 Net income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd 32,890

39,362

5,507

111,453

96,965

13,566























Net income per ordinary share:





















Basic 0.29

0.35

0.05

0.98

0.85

0.12 Diluted 0.28

0.34

0.05

0.96

0.84

0.12























Net income per ADS:





















Basic 0.57

0.70

0.10

1.96

1.70

0.24 Diluted 0.57

0.69

0.10

1.92

1.68

0.24























Shares used in net income per ordinary share computation:





















Basic 114,414,306

112,960,292

112,960,292

113,628,906

114,302,033

114,302,033 Diluted 116,127,070

114,343,590

114,343,590

115,912,549

115,632,850

115,632,850























ADSs used in net income per ADS computation:





















Basic 57,207,153

56,480,146

56,480,146

56,814,453

57,151,016

57,151,016 Diluted 58,063,535

57,171,795

57,171,795

57,956,275

57,816,425

57,816,425

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except share and ADS data and per share and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net income 30,018

37,188

5,203

108,055

95,177

13,316 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:





















Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,052)

(2,467)

(345)

411

(3,069)

(429) Other comprehensive (loss)/income (1,052)

(2,467)

(345)

411

(3,069)

(429) Comprehensive income 28,966

34,721

4,858

108,466

92,108

12,887 Add: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,872

2,174

304

3,398

1,788

250 Comprehensive income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd 31,838

36,895

5,162

111,864

93,896

13,137

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except ADS data and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net income 30,018

37,188

5,203

108,055

95,177

13,316 Share-based compensation ("SBC") 2,452

4,705

658

8,338

37,335

5,224 IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 4,279

4,415

618

12,284

12,945

1,811 Non-GAAP net income 36,749

46,308

6,479

128,677

145,457

20,351 Add: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,872

2,174

304

3,398

1,788

250 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd 39,621

48,482

6,783

132,075

147,245

20,601























Net income 30,018

37,188

5,203

108,055

95,177

13,316 Add: Depreciation 9,148

11,695

1,636

25,744

33,583

4,698 Add: Amortization 5,866

6,904

966

16,467

17,526

2,452 Add: Interest expense 8,602

8,836

1,236

24,850

26,684

3,733 Add: Income tax expense 17,345

24,047

3,364

47,028

61,929

8,664 Less: Interest income 8,614

4,498

629

21,277

13,906

1,946 EBITDA 62,365

84,172

11,776

200,867

220,993

30,917 SBC 2,452

4,705

658

8,338

37,335

5,224 Adjusted EBITDA 64,817

88,877

12,434

209,205

258,328

36,141























Cost of revenues 163,883

196,280

27,461

426,192

511,095

71,505 Personnel costs 60,233

79,535

11,128

165,937

214,211

29,969 Rental costs 44,990

56,490

7,903

132,056

162,040

22,670 Others 58,660

60,255

8,430

128,199

134,844

18,866 Less: SBC 456

281

39

961

2,485

348 Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 3,488

3,599

504

10,013

10,552

1,476 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 159,939

192,400

26,918

415,218

498,058

69,681























Non-GAAP gross profit 187,456

218,743

30,603

502,502

615,167

86,065























Selling and marketing expenses 77,514

83,278

11,651

176,194

219,682

30,735 Less: SBC 105

487

68

1,401

742

104 Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 791

816

114

2,271

2,393

335 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 76,618

81,975

11,469

172,522

216,547

30,296























General and administrative expenses 57,834

65,759

9,200

167,730

220,321

30,824 Less: SBC 1,891

3,937

551

5,976

34,108

4,772 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 55,943

61,822

8,649

161,754

186,213

26,052























Operating expense 135,348

149,037

20,851

343,924

440,003

61,559 Less: SBC 1,996

4,424

619

7,377

34,850

4,876 Less: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 791

816

114

2,271

2,393

335 Non-GAAP operating expense 132,561

143,797

20,118

334,276

402,760

56,348























Operating income 48,164

65,826

9,209

147,604

162,127

22,682 Add: SBC 2,452

4,705

658

8,338

37,335

5,224 Add: IA amortization arising from Bain acquisition 4,279

4,415

618

12,284

12,945

1,811 Non-GAAP operating income 54,895

74,946

10,485

168,226

212,407

29,717























Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE-basic 0.69

0.86

0.12

2.32

2.58

0.36 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to RISE-diluted 0.68

0.85

0.12

2.28

2.55

0.36























ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS-basic: 57,207,153

56,480,146

56,480,146

56,814,453

57,151,016

57,151,016 ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS-diluted: 58,063,535

57,171,795

57,171,795

57,956,275

57,816,425

57,816,425

Note 1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

SOURCE RISE Education