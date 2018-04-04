RISE Engineering Recognized as a Growing Mercury Thermostat Recycler in the United States

"RISE Engineering's exemplary performance demonstrates how taking advantage of TRC's recycling program can add value to utility contracts while keeping the environment safe," said TRC Executive Director Ryan Kiscaden. "RISE Engineering is unusual in their culture and commitment to environmental stewardship. Frankly, it is TRC's wish that others took these recycling mandates as seriously as RISE Engineering does. Companies and organizations that must deal with recycling can look to RISE Engineering as an example of a company using our free logistics solution for the removal of mercury thermostats."

In 2017, RISE Engineering recycled 2,677 mercury-containing thermostats, up from 1,793 in 2016, for a 50 percent increase. These results are extraordinary in an environment where mercury containing devices such as thermostats continue to rapidly decline.

Year Massachusetts Rhode Island Grand Total 2013

474 474 2014

989 989 2015

1,171 1,171 2016 389 1,404 1,793 2017 1,517 1,160 2,677

"We're delighted by this recognition because RISE is committed to business practices that support environmental stewardship," says Brian Kearney, director of residential services at RISE. "Our increase is the result of an increased emphasis on programmable and wireless thermostats as a viable energy efficiency strategy by our utility and program clients, as well as our own diligence in ensuring proper disposal of units that are removed from service."

RISE Engineering continues to gain a reputation for its recycling efforts. This is the second time in two years that RISE has received recognition from TRC. In 2016 and 2017, it was the top recycler of mercury thermostats in Rhode Island.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corporation, founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 29 manufacturers who historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.1 million thermostats, containing 0 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.

About RISE Engineering

RISE Engineering works with utilities and other program sponsors to offer energy end-users comprehensive efficiency services that reduce the operating expense and environmental footprint of homes, businesses and other facilities. The company has implemented over $1 billion in energy improvements and has played major roles for several program sponsors and entities that have attained national awards and recognition for energy-efficiency program delivery. RISE is headquartered in Cranston, R.I., and maintains field offices in Massachusetts., New Hampshire . and New York. It is a division of Thielsch Engineering, Inc. Learn more at RISEengineering.com.

