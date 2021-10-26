RISE Fertility Opens Second Clinic in Mission Viejo to Provide Personalized Fertility Care to Local Residents

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Fertility, a concierge fertility practice, is pleased to announce the opening of its second fertility clinic in Mission Viejo, California. Riding off the heels of its first clinic debut in April 2021, this additional office demonstrates that RISE Fertility is providing the best-in-class experience and high success rates that patients have demanded for years. RISE Fertility will continue to expand in select cities throughout the country, breaking down barriers to provide access to an innovative and special experience for all of those looking to build a family. Founded by double board-certified Harvard and Yale alumni, Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD, RISE Fertility is raising the bar by offering high-touch, personalized fertility care via a comprehensive suite of services to end in baby steps™.

RISE Fertility

Located adjacent to CHOC Children's at Mission Hospital on Crown Valley Parkway just off the Interstate 5 freeway, the new clinic features state of the art equipment and technology, a soothing environment with high-end touches for patient comfort, and a world-class staff that is sensitive to the needs of the whole patient. The new office location provides a convenient option for patients throughout the south Orange County and north county San Diego regions who are currently seeking high quality fertility care. Additionally, RISE Fertility has opened its doors to physicians across Southern California, including OBGYNs, Urologists, Primary Care physicians and Oncology providers who are looking to refer their patients to a modern, best-in-class fertility practice. At this new location, RISE Fertility will continue its mission of delivering advanced fertility care while unburdening patients every step of the way. In addition to designing a custom treatment plan to suit each patients' personal needs, RISE Fertility offers a one-of-a-kind, proprietary in-house financing option, making fertility care more accessible by removing the high-cost barrier to entry for many patients whose treatments are not covered by insurance.

With specialties in all aspects of female and male infertility, IVF, egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building, intrauterine insemination, ovulation induction, fertility preservation for cancer patients, PCOS and more, Dr. Ghazal brings a wealth of knowledge to her position as Medical Director at RISE Fertility.

"When opening our first location in Newport Beach, I made it my mission to provide cutting edge, evidence-based, holistic fertility care in a way that is compassionate and patient-centered," said Dr. Ghazal, Founder and Medical Director of RISE Fertility. "The fertility journey can often be long and frustrating and I'm passionate about elevating the patient experience, developing close patient-doctor relationships, and empowering patients with the information and support they need to achieve their family planning goals. I'm beyond excited and honored to bring RISE's services and unique offerings to Mission Viejo and south Orange County and to serve local residents for years to come."

The RISE Fertility Mission Viejo clinic is located at 26800 Crown Valley Pkwy #455, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 while the Newport Beach clinic is located at 3333 West Coast Hwy Suite 300, Newport Beach, CA. For more information about RISE Fertility, visit www.risefertility.com.

About RISE Fertility:

RISE Fertility delivers advanced fertility care via a comprehensive suite of services. Emotional needs are acknowledged. Vested patient/physician relationships help alleviate anxiety about the unknown. Whether desiring to have a baby as soon as possible, by some milestone or specific date in the near or distant future, RISE Fertility is with you for the entirety of your fertility journey.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristina Avena | Konnect Agency

[email protected]

646.453.7167

SOURCE RISE Fertility

Related Links

https://risefertility.com/

